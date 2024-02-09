How to watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl: It's Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff for the Lombarky trophy

Sweetpea is breaking records as the tiniest competitor to ever step a paw on the Puppy Bowl field this year. (Discovery)

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, but if you aren’t interested in the Brock Purdy vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown, you may want to check out the Bark Purdy vs. Patrick Mabones game. That’s right, for all the animal lovers out there, Team ruff and team Fluff are about to go head-to-adorable-head in Puppy Bowl XX! For the last two decades, the Puppy Bowl has been providing a fluffy alternative option for the football-averse come Super Bowl Sunday. The heartwarming game is meant to encourage viewers to consider adopting a dog from an animal shelter or rescue. Bark Purdy and Pat Mabones are just two of the 131 rescue pups competing for the Lombarky trophy in what will be the largest Puppy Bowl yet.

This year’s competition will see dogs from 73 shelters and rescues from 36 states and territories featured on the field. The 20th Puppy Bowl will also make history with the smallest competitor in all of Puppy Bowl history: Sweetpea the 1.7-pound Cavapoo. Puppy Bowl 20 will also feature the halftime kitty show, a new puppy assistant coach, and four new inductees to the Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Puppy Bowl will air on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 2 p.m. ET — so tuning in won’t actually interfere with watching the Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Puppy Bowl XX!

When is Puppy Bowl 20?

Puppy Bowl XX will begin on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET. The bowl will last approximately three hours, ending with plenty of time to catch Super Bowl 58 on CBS (or Nickelodeon) at 6:30 p.m. ET.

A Puppy Bowl pregame show will also air at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Animal Planet.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

The Puppy Bowl will be broadcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl without cable:

Discovery+ Stream the Puppy Bowl on Discovery+ Try free at Amazon

Max Stream the Puppy Bowl on Max $9.99/month at Amazon

Fubo TV Watch the Puppy Bowl AND the Super Bowl Try free at Fubo

Sling Blue Watch the Puppy Bowl AND the Super Bowl $20/first month at Sling TV

Who is playing in the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

(Discovery)

This year’s adorable list of competitors in the 2024 Puppy Bowl include Sweetpea the teeny tiny cavapoo, Levi, a 70-pound Great Dane, and Cronut the Shar Pei. There are also many disabled pups competing on the field this Super Bowl Sunday, like Moosh, a deaf Australian Shepherd mix and Mr. Bean, a Papillon mix born without front legs.

For the full Puppy Bowl lineup, check out discovery.com’s Puppy Bowl XX photo gallery.

Is the Puppy Bowl live?

Unfortunately, no. The Puppy Bowl is prerecorded, and by the time you watch the game on Super Bowl Sunday, many of the precious players will have already been adopted. But that shouldn’t stop you from heading to your local animal shelter to find your own PAW-vis Kelce to adopt.

More ways to watch the Puppy Bowl this year:

DirecTV Watch the Puppy Bowl Try free at DirecTV

Philo Watch the Puppy Bowl Try free at Philo

YouTube TV Watch the Puppy Bowl $62.99/first 3 months at YouTube

Hulu + Live TV Watch the Puppy Bowl $76/month at Hulu