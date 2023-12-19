How to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ — Everything to know before you return to Camp Half-Blood

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri star in Disney's series adaptation of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' which premieres on Disney+ this week. (Disney)

Demigods, it’s almost time to return to Camp Half-Blood! The Percy Jackson universe is made up of 17 books, two movies, and now, the new Disney+ original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, the new series adaptation appears to be staying faithful to the first book in Rick Riordan’s best selling series, sending the young demigods on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt. The new Percy Jackson show premieres on Disney+ with two episodes this Wednesday, Dec 20.

Here’s everything you need to know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including how to watch the new Percy Jackson series, episode release schedule, where to watch the OG Percy Jackson movies and more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer

When does the new Percy Jackson show come out?

Disney’s newest series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, premieres with two episodes this Wednesday, Dec. 20 on Disney+. The first two episodes should be available to stream on the platform beginning at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians release schedule

New Percy Jackson episodes will drop on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on the release date.

Episode 1: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Algebra Teacher”—December 20

Episode 2: “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom”—December 20

Episode 3: “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium”—December 27

Episode 4: “I Plunge to My Death”—January 3

Episode 5: “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers”—January 10

Episode 6: “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”—January 17

Episode 7: “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”—January 24

Episode 8: “The Prophecy Comes True”—January 31

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast

The new Percy Jackson series stars Walker Scobell as Perseus “Percy” Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. Also joining the cast is Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan and Adam Copeland as Ares.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians plot

It appears the new series will closely follow the plot of the first Percy Jackson book, where, after discovering he is a demigod, Percy Jackson is sent on a dangerous quest with his new friends Annabeth and Grover. Together the trio traverses the country, outrunning monsters and outwitting gods on their mission to find and return Zeus’ master bolt.

How many Percy Jackson movies are there?

The 2010’s 20th Century Fox adaptations of the Percy Jackson series only spanned two movies — Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) —a third film was initially in the works but was unfortunately canceled. The original Percy Jackson movies starred Logan Lerman, Alexandria Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson.

How to watch the original Percy Jackson movies

How many Percy Jackson books are there?

The Percy Jackson universe includes 17 books spanning three semi-separate series. The original core Percy Jackson series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is made up of six books, the last of which, The Chalice of the Gods, came out earlier this year.

Then there’s The Heroes of Olympus book series, which introduces new characters to Percy Jackson’s world. Followed by The Trials of Apollo series, which focuses on other demigods (but don’t worry, Percy is still in the mix!).

