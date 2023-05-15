'Fast X' final trailer is here: How to watch all the 'Fast and Furious' films in order

Fasten your seatbelt — you're about to binge-watch Vin Diesel and his crew. It's a wild ride! (Photo: Everett Collection)

It’s been more than two decades since the first Fast and Furious movie, starring Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, sped its way into theaters (and our hearts). Eight sequels later, and the ride still isn’t over. Fast X, the tenth installment of the street-racing-turned-action saga, premieres later this month. The new Fast and Furious film will follow the franchise’s core family, meaning Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang are all back. Also returning for Fast X are Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Statham and Helen Mirren. Jason Mamoa will join in on the action as a furious new villain, and Brie Larson is making her buzz-worthy debut in the saga.

Feeling like a Fast and the Furious movie marathon before seeing Fast X? Well you better buckle up — we’ve got a lot of ground to cover. Here’s where to watch all of the Fast and Furious movies, plus how to watch them in chronological order, from The Fast and the Furious to F9: The Fast Saga.

The Fast and the Furious movies in chronological order

Unlike watching all the MCU movies or every chapter of Star Wars in order, watching the Fast films in chronological order isn’t all that complicated — with one exception. Although almost every Fast film follows a typical timeline, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift jumps ahead into the future, falling between the events of Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7.

How many Fast and Furious movies are there?

There are currently nine films in the Fast and Furious franchise.

When does The Fast and the Furious 10 come out?

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.

Who is in Fast X?

Alongside the usual suspects — Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang — the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise features some new faces, including Jason Mamoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson and Alan Ritchson.

Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren and John Cena are also returning for another ride in the Fast franchise.

Fast X plot

Fast X, the beginning of the end for the core franchise, will return to the Fast and Furious movies’ street racing roots. The tenth Fast film follows Dom Toretto and his family as they deal with the fallout from events in Fast Five. Twelve years after the family took down drug kingpin Hernan Rayes, his son is back and ready for revenge. To fight back, Dom and his family are going to need help from old and new friends.

Fast X new trailer:

Ahead of Friday's premiere, the final trailer for Fast X has finally arrived.

Is Fast X the last Fast and Furious movie?

Initially slated as the final chapter of the franchise, Fast X technically marks the beginning of the end, but will be split into at least two parts, with Fast X Part II coming in 2025.

Where to watch all The Fast and the Furious movies

Vin Diesel is baaaaaack! (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Here’s where you can watch or stream every chapter of the Fast franchise (in release order):

The Fast and the Furious (rent or buy on Amazon)

2 Fast 2 Furious (rent or buy on Amazon)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (rent or buy on Amazon)

Fast & Furious (rent or buy on Amazon)

Fast Five (rent or buy on Amazon)

Fast & Furious 6 (rent or buy on Amazon)

Furious 7 (streaming on Peacock)

The Fate of the Furious (rent or buy on Amazon)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (rent or buy on Amazon)

F9 (streaming on HBO Max)

Fast X (in theaters May 19)

