How to watch ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ — now streaming

Yip Yip! It’s finally time for Netflix’s long-awaited live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. If you’re already a fan of the story, you’re mostly likely tentatively excited to watch the new reboot after the success of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, but still hurting over the 2010 live-action M. Night Shyamalan movie The Last Airbender (I’ll just let the Rotten Tomatoes score speak for itself). For any newcomers to the world of Avatar — the award-winning 2005 show, NOT the James Cameron franchise — welcome! Let’s catch you up: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked….

Avatar: The Last Airbender begins with 12-year-old Aang, who has been frozen in an iceberg for a hundred years. When Aang defrosts to find he is the last of his kind after the Fire Nation attacked, things quickly heat up. To defeat the Fire Nation, Aang sets out on a mission to master the four elements with the help of some new friends. Are you ready to watch the new live-action Avatar? Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

When does the new Avatar: The Last Airbender come out?

The new Netflix series premieres with all eight hour-long episodes on Netflix this Thursday, Feb. 22.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cast:

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Also in the cast are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Maria Zhang as Kyoshi warrior Suki, C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Kim Bumi, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, A Martinez as Pakku, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, and more.

How to watch the new Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024)

You can stream all eight episodes of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series on Netflix.

How to watch the original Last Airbender show

Despite Netflix being the home of the new Avatar series, all three seasons of the original 2005 Avatar: The Last Airbender animated show, and its spinoff, The Legend of Korra, are available to stream on Paramount+.

How to watch The Last Airbender (2010) movie

The widely-panned 2010 live-action The Last Airbender film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video — but only for the next week!

