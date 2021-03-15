How Tiffany Haddish turned her Grammy win into a lesson in self-confidence

Chika announces Tiffany Haddish as winner of the Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony on March 14. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish fought back tears when she found out that she’d won a Grammy — right in the middle of a taping for her CBS show, Kids Say the Darndest Things.

On Sunday, Haddish, 41, made history by winning the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for her Black Mitzvah Netflix special, making her only the sixth woman — and second Black woman — to ever win the award, beating out fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his 23 Hours to Kill. On Monday morning, she shared her emotional reaction via Instagram.

As her producer feeds her lines into her earpiece, Haddish, who says in her Instagram post that she was in the midst of interviewing "these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America," she tells them of the Grammys, "I'm just happy to be nominated, personally." But then the producer drops the bombshell, right into her ear, that she’d won.

"I just what? I just won a Grammy?" she says in shock. "Are you serious?"

Haddish shows the young girls her earpiece to explain where she's getting her information, as the producer reassures her that he's telling the truth, saying, "Tell them all you just won a Grammy. Congratulations! You just won Best Comedy Album.”

That's when Haddish got misty-eyed.

"Y'all serious?" she says. "I really won? You know, a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn't won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg."

One of the girls responds, "Yes, I learned that in Black History Month."

"Can I tell you why I'm crying?" Haddish asks the girls, before explaining, "It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, and it's a lot of times you feel like, 'What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?' And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'm gonna put my best foot forward and I'm gonna give the world the best that I've got.'"

Tiffany haddish black woman comedian her net worth $ 6million she struggled and made it to the top she used to be homeless living in a car and now she's a multi-millionaire don't tell me that God doesn't answer prayer — Ronald Smith (@STARTALENTENTER) March 2, 2021

Haddish ends by telling the young girls that, "Anything is possible," and, in response, they clap proudly.

