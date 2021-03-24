  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ Child Actor, Dies at 28

Haley Bosselman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Houston Tumlin, known for his role in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” as a young actor, has died. He was 28.

In his only role as an actor, Tumlin played Walker Bobby, the 10-year-old son of Will Ferrell’s main character Ricky Bobby. Tumlin was part of a star-studded cast that included Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, Molly Shannon and Amy Adams.

Tumlin died by suicide on Tuesday inside his home in Pelham, Ala., according to reports. His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

“I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, and oh man could the list go on,” she wrote. “I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other.”

On Feb. 18, Tumlin posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Grayson Crussell, who played little brother Texas Ranger Bobby, at the 2006 premiere of “Talladega Nights.” As the irreverent brothers, the pair bounced off of Ferrell’s outlandish humor, best displayed by the movie’s family dinner scene. Mirroring his dad’s vernacular, Walker compliments, “Dad, you made that grace your bitch.”

Crussel’s Instagram tribute of the movie’s 13-year anniversary back in August 2019 revealed the on-set life of two child actors. “I remember a ton of Connect Four, numerous apologies to Ted Manson for allegedly ‘throwing his old war medals off the bridge,’ acting like Legolas running around with @mslesliebibb‘s hair extensions, and being carried around atop the broad shoulders of Michael Clarke Duncan,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grayson Russell (@graysoncrussell)

TMZ first broke the news of Tumlin’s death.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows woman shout racial slurs at Black N.Y. bakery employee after mask dispute

    A Davidovich Bakery employee told the woman she would not be served if she did not put on a mask.

  • Knicks fan kicked out of game for wearing 'Ban Dolan' T-shirt

    According to Madison Square Garden security, a shirt that says "Ban Dolan" contains "offensive information."

  • Inside Brooke Shields' Terrifying Accident and Her Struggle to Walk Again: 'I'm a Fighter'

    The actress reveals new details about breaking her femur, undergoing multiple surgeries, battling a staph infection and finding inner strength

  • Mack Beggs, transgender wrestler who rose to prominence for competing against women: 'It took a toll on me'

    Mack Beggs will turn 22 in just a couple of weeks, but he confesses that he’s already endured enough obstacles to last him a lifetime.

  • Fourteen U.S. states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

    The legal actions, which seek to restore regular federal drilling auctions, came a day before the administration is set to launch a review of the oil and gas leasing program. Biden, a Democrat, in January signed an executive order putting on hold new leasing pending that review. During his election campaign, he pledged to end new federal leasing as part of a sweeping plan to address climate change.

  • North Korea fired at least one missile over the weekend, U.S. officials say

    U.S. officials downplayed the launch, with one describing it as being from North Korea's "familiar menu of provocations."

  • Jay Leno apologizes for anti-Asian jokes over his career: 'A legitimate wrong'

    "At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless," the former late-night host said.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Suggesting ‘Race and Gender Are More Important Than Qualifications’

    On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain once again incited blowback when she asserted that “I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualifications.” McCain went on to ask, “If you have someone who is more qualified, who happens to be a white straight person, who on paper has more experience in whatever field they’re being nominated for than a minority with less experience, are we now in a place where this matters?” McCain’s comments received instant criticism, as multiple people reminded her of the irony of her comments. “Meghan McCain – whose entire place in the zeitgeist, and rise in the media – flows from being a famous daughter-of, is lecturing us on “meritocracy” this morning. Happy Wednesday!” social columnist and author Shinan Govani tweeted sarcastically. “She says this so ironically,” said activist Shannon Watts, sharing a video of McCain’s comments. “There are so many women more qualified for this seat at The View than Meghan McCain — and yet, there she is.” Meghan McCain – whose entire place in the zeitgeist, and rise in the media – flows from being a famous daughter-of, is lecturing us on “meritocracy” this morning. Happy Wednesday! #TheView — shinan govani (@shinangovani) March 24, 2021 She says this so unironically. There are so many women more qualified for this seat at The View than Meghan McCain – and yet, there she is. pic.twitter.com/GxY20cSjKP — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 24, 2021 McCain’s comments came after a discussion where the co-hosts reacted to Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth walking back her ultimatum to the White House that she would vote against cabinet nominees unless the president promised to increase AAPI representation in the administration. “We’re going to a place where even if people need money, even if people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications the content of your character…it’s not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached,” McCain continued, going on to point out that in almost 25 years of “The View” being on the air, there has only been one Asian-American co-host — Lisa Ling, who hosted from 1999-2002. “Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation?” McCain asked. “We’re talking about — is identity politics more important than qualifications for the job? And I think that’s a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.” Co-host Sunny Hostin clapped back at McCain for her opinion, pointing out: “It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications. It’s about the fact that there are MANY qualified women & minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity.” Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Suggesting ‘Race and Gender Are More Important Than Qualifications’ At TheWrap

  • Relative of Colorado victim: A void that 'won't be filled'

    A relative of a grocery worker who died in the shooting that killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket said Wednesday that he and his family were trying to take in that she's gone. Rikki Olds, 25, was slain inside the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday. “Rikki lived life on her own terms,” Robert Olds said, recalling how she constantly changed her hair color or sported a new tattoo.

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • Now's the time to nab the latest Apple MacBook Pro—it's cheaper than we've ever seen it at Amazon

    Ready to give your old laptop the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded MacBook Pro for a steal.

  • Equal Pay Day: Why women bear the brunt of 'subminimum' wage

    A new report highlights how many tipped female workers in the restaurant industry are being crushed, financially and emotionally, under the current federal standard of $2.13 an hour.

  • 'Shame, shame, shame': Schumer, McConnell clash in hearing on major voting rights bill

    Senators Wednesday debated the For the People Act, one of the most expansive election reform measures introduced in Congress in decades.

  • Exclusive: Dr. Jill Biden on Why Equal Pay Is Personal To Her

    On Equal Pay Day, the First Lady recalls making 25 percent less than a male teacher.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • New evidence suggests ‘alliance’ between Oath Keepers, Proud Boys ahead of Jan. 6

    The evidence is the first to suggest coordination among the various extremist groups as they prepared to descend on Washington.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Dominant Gonzaga receives huge bet to win NCAA title

    One bettor has a lot of faith in Gonzaga finishing an undefeated season.

  • Missing woman found naked inside a Florida storm drain. How she got there is bizarre

    A 43-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks was rescued Tuesday after she was found trapped inside a storm drain just a few feet away from a busy Delray Beach thoroughfare. The bizarre rescue began early Tuesday during rush hour when a good Samaritan heard yelling coming from a drain on Atlantic Avenue and called 911, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. The woman told officers she went for a swim in a canal near her boyfriend’s home in West Delray Beach on March 3, according to Delray Beach police.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis says her marriage hinged on a couple seconds she didn't see coming

    The actor shared how her 36-year marriage is living proof of one of her favorite quotes.

  • High school kid challenges retired NBA player, and it goes exactly how you'd expect

    The lesson: Do not challenge a professional athlete to a contest.