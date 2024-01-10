House Oversight Hearing Turns Raucous When Hunter Biden Makes Unexpected Appearance

The Fox News chyron blared, “Tempers flare as Hunter Biden crashes contempt hearing.” But on Wednesday, the network was joined by the two other major news networks in focusing on the legal travails of the president’s son.

Biden unexpectedly made an appearance at the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on whether to hold him in contempt after he declined to show for a behind-closed-doors congressional deposition last month. Instead, Hunter Biden said that he was willing to testify in the open.

“What you are watching is pure congressional mayhem,” CNN anchor John Berman told viewers of the scene.

At the hearing, Republican members appeared to be taken off guard by Biden’s appearance.

As Biden sat in the gallery, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said to him, “My first question is, Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here. My second question is, you are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls, to come here and…”

She was then interrupted by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who said, “Let’s take a vote and hear from Hunter Biden.”

Mace then said, “I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here and right now and go straight to jail.”

As chaotic as the moment was, it was all political theater, as Republicans have highlighted Hunter Biden’s business deals in an effort to tarnish his father the president, who himself faces an impeachment inquiry. Democrats, meanwhile, have pointed out that Republican members ignored subpoenas from the January 6th Committee.

Moskowitz then asked for a show of hands of members who wanted to hear from Biden. Only one or two members of the committee raised their hands.

Biden left the hearing after about a half hour. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, told reporters that Republicans “are commandeering an unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to testify publicly, who has offered to publicly answer all of their proper questions.”

