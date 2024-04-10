House of Independents relaunching in Asbury Park with Concert Crave

House of Independents “2.0” is "now loading."

The popular Asbury Park music venue, which closed in November due to flooding, has shared a cryptic post on social media suggesting it will reopen this summer.

“See you in the Summer! (neon green heart emoji). House of Independents 2.0 now loading ...” reads the Wednesday, April 10, post.

Concert Crave, music promoters based in Elizabeth — whose ID color is neon green — appears to be playing a big role in the relaunch. The group shared a hype reel of the reopening of the venue on their social pages.

More: Here's the complete summer concert schedule for PNC, the Stone Pony and MetLife Stadium

The company recently purchased the Webster Theatre in Hartford.

“As the new owners, Concert Crave will bring a wealth of modern experience, fresh perspective and renovation to The Webster,” said Concert Crave in a statement to the News Times last June. “The venue will begin to host popular concerts of all genres, but under new ownership comes new ideas.”

Williams Honor performs at the 2019 Light of Day Winterfest Kick Off show at the House of Independents in Asbury Park.

Concert Crave previously promoted shows at the House of Independents and other venues in the state, including Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, and Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park. The group primarily books cutting edge and classic hip-hop.

They were the local promoters for Juice Wrld, featured on the 2021 HBO documentary “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss,” before his passing in 2019.

House of Independents has been closed since flooding from Wesley Lake during a Sept. 29 storm caused $500,000 worth of damage, management said.

“We have been very proud to bring entertainment to the downtown of Asbury Park and be an integral part of this community,” said the House of Independents management in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, we have decided to remain closed for the foreseeable future as we work through different options that will hopefully keep the space as an arts driven venue.”

Several noted music venues in Asbury Park have shut their doors in the last few years. The Saint on Main Street closed without fanfare in the fall of 2022. The Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall have been dark since August 2021 when the city issued a notice of default to Madison Marquette, the retail developer of the city's boardwalk, over safety concerns and other issues at the venues.

Several nontraditional city venues have begun hosting live music events, including Trinity Church on Asbury Avenue, and R Bar on Main Street.

Requests for comment from the House of Independents was not replied to press time. A statement from Concert Crave is pending.

More: House of Independents in Asbury Park closed for 'foreseeable future'

More: Flooding rains submerge cars, snarl Jersey Shore traffic

Subscribe to app.com for the latest on the New Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: House of Independents relaunching in Asbury Park