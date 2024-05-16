'House of Horrors' Survivor Jordan Turpin Has a New Boyfriend: 'Such a Fun Week Together'

The 23-year-old posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Matt Ryan with the hashtag #couple

Courtesy of Jordan Turpin Jordan Turpin

Jordan Turpin has gone public with her new boyfriend in an Instagram post.

The 23-year-old — who helped her siblings escape their parents' abuse in the so-called "House of Horrors" in January 2018 — is currently seeing 24-year-old Matt Ryan.

In a Thursday, May 16 post, with the caption #couple, Turpin says she and Ryan had "such a fun week together."

Ryan is a photographer, according to his Instagram page, previously photographed Turpin in T-shirt for her new brand "Braveness." The shirt reads: "Practice courage. You don't have to wait until you're drowning to ask for help."

In 2018, Turpin saved herself and her 12 siblings from horrific parental abuse after crawling through a window of their home in Perris, Calif., where their parents had held them captive and abused them for years.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Courtesy of Jordan Turpin Jordan Turpin

In 2019, the Turpin parents, David and Louise Turpin, were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after they each pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment.



However, while six of the Turpin siblings were living with foster parents Marcelino and Rosa Olguin and their adult daughter Lennys Olguin, they say they were physically and sexually abused.

Marcelino was arrested in January 2021 and charged with multiple counts including committing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old, committing a lewd act on a child 14 to 15 years old when the defendant is 10 or more years older than the victim, false imprisonment and inflicting injury on a child, PEOPLE previously reported.



Austin Hargrave Jordan Turpin

Rosa and their daughter Lennys were charged with willful child cruelty, false imprisonment, inflicting injury on a child and dissuading a witness. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

In 2022, the siblings filed two lawsuits in connection with the abuse allegations against the Olguins.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.