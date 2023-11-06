‘House’ Entire Series Coming to Hulu

All eight seasons of “House,” the popular medical dramedy starring Hugh Laurie as the sardonic and brilliant MD at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, are landing on Hulu this week.

All 177 episodes of “House” will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The series also is available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Created by David Shore , the cast of “House” also features Lisa Edelstein , Omar Epps , Robert Sean Leonard , Jennifer Morrison, Jesse Spencer , Peter Jacobson , Kal Penn, Olivia Wilde , Amber Tamblyn, Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi.

Here’s the show’s description: Dr. Gregory House (Laurie) is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn’t even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect. An infectious disease specialist, House thrives on the challenge of solving medical puzzles in order to save lives.

The show’s title is a reference to Sherlock Holmes, as Dr. House is a medical sleuth who uses inductive reasoning to diagnose baffling diseases à la Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous character.

“House” originally aired on Fox from 2004-2012. “House” won five Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as two Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody Award and nine People’s Choice Awards. The show was produced by Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions, Bad Hat Harry Productions and Universal Television.

Pictured above: Hugh Laurie (l.), Robert Sean Leonard in “House”

