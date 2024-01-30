'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock cast as Kara Zor-El in DC Studios' 'Supergirl' film

After her breakout role in "House of the Dragon," Milly Alcock has been tapped to star in the upcoming DC Studios film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."

"House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock is the newest addition to the DC Universe.

The Australian actor has been cast as Supergirl — aka Kara Zor-El — in the upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," DC Studios CEO James Gunn confirmed in an Instagram post Monday.

Gunn shared a screenshot of Deadline's article announcing the news in his post, writing, "This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU."

He added: "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl." The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director said Alcock "embodies Kara" as envisioned by "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" author Tom King and illustrator Bilquis Evely.

Shortly after Gunn's social media announcement, Alcock shared his post to her Instagram Story, writing, "Ahhh thank you" in all-caps.

Alcock, who made her television debut in 2014, appeared in several series before the 23-year-old landed her biggest role to date as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon." Co-star Emma D'Arcy played an older version of Rhaenyra later in Season 1.

Other actors who have taken on the role of Supergirl include Melissa Benoist ("Supergirl" on CBS and CW) and Sasha Calle (2023's “The Flash").

