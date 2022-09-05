'House of Darkness' sneak peek: 'Everything all right?'
See Justin Long and Kate Bosworth in an exclusive clip from their new horror movie.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the biggest thing Amazon Prime Video has ever done, and it looks like the TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing has delivered big time. Launching with two episodes in 240 counties and territories across the globe on September 1, the J.D. Payne & Patrick […]
Martha Stewart is saying goodbye to summer in the cheesiest, most delicious way possible, and we want to be a part of it ASAP. On Sept 1, Stewart posted her easy, fruit take on a cheesecake, and our mouths are watering way too much right now. She posted it to her Instagram page @marthastewart with […]
Wondering what the 'House of the Dragon' cast looks like IRL? They couldn't have a more different vibe from their on-screen counterparts. Photos, this way.
I never start a review commenting on whatever the so-called Film Twitter Mafia have to say about it, sight unseen. Starting back at CinemaCon in April when its directo/co-star Olivia Wilde was served legal papers onstage regarding her custody hearings with ex Jason Sudeikis, there has been non-stop gossip about her movie Don’t Worry Darling. There […]
Streamer hems are having a moment (again).
Donald Trump isn't the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records, but national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. The records showed that the campaign of his successor, Richard Nixon, was secretly communicating in the final days of the 1968 presidential race with the South Vietnamese government in an effort to delay the opening of peace talks to end the Vietnam War. A secretary in Ronald Reagan's administration, Fawn Hall, testified that she altered and helped shred documents related to the Iran-Contra affair to protect Oliver North, her boss at the White House National Security Council.
As a result of the existential crisis caused by the pandemic, several major cruise lines found themselves in uncharted waters. To stem declining revenues from their fleets languishing in ports and anchorages around the world, they took the decision to consign ships, many still in their prime, to the breakers yard.
Paulina Porizkova is keeping it real this holiday weekend, she’s not photoshopping her body or face — she wants to show you what she really looks like. This time, the 57-year-old supermodel is giving a different angle — let’s just say it’s a cheeky view. What’s great about Porizkova is that she always bestows some […]
The "Friends" star is picking up some new skills thanks to boyfriend Johnny McDaid.
These comments are pretty intense.View Entire Post ›
As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK this week to show their support for two charities they adore. While there was a lot of speculation on whether or not they’d stop by to visit the British royal family, it turns out that they have no plans on it, even […]
Shania Twain looks stunning at ACM Honors where she wore a plunging ball gown with matching cheetah boots and cowboy hat.
Prince William is reportedly refusing to see Prince Harry until after his memoir come out, and feels he can't trust him not to repeat their conversations.
This is the JoJo Siwa-Candace Cameron Bure situation all over again, huh? Buckle up, it could get rough.View Entire Post ›
A friend of Prince Charles says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being "frozen out" by the rest of the royal family during their trip to the U.K.
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college
Christina Hall married Josh Hall for a second time over the weekend. Her see-through wedding dress was covered in flowers and had a dramatic train.
The comedian told the audience at his London stand-up show that he's not interested in Smith's "hostage video"-style apology.
If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, […]