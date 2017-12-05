House of Cards season six to resume filming with Robin Wright in lead role

The sixth season of House of Cards is to resume filming after it was suspended following the allegations of sexual assault and harassment facing its star Kevin Spacey.

Spacey was fired from the show after multiple current and former staff on the Netflix series accused him of sexual misconduct.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has now confirmed that the show will continue, with Robin Wright playing the lead role.

According to reports, he told delegates at a conference yesterday: “We are excited to bring closure to fans.”

However, no details have been revealed as to how Spacey’s character, the Machiavellian Frank Underwood, would be written out, nor how Wright’s character, Underwood’s wife Claire who was confirmed as the 47th President of the United States, would continue on without him.

View photos

The sixth season had already begun filming in Baltimore when news broke of the allegations against Spacey, which could suggest that previously filmed material featuring the actor could be used.

Sarandos added that production will resume next year on the final season, and that it will be shorter than previous seasons, running over eight episodes.

Several production crew came forward to say that they had been subject to sexual misconduct when working with Spacey.

The production company behind the show, Media Rights Capital, said that it had set up a helpline to deal with the complaints, while one member of the crew said that Spacey created ‘a toxic environment for young men’ while he was on the show.

Others also reacted angrily after former showrunner Beau Willimon said on two occasions that he was unaware of any impropriety on Spacey’s part.

One crew-member told Buzzfeed: “They had production meetings about Spacey’s flirtatious behavior toward crew and cast, and it never made it any further than that. It was like a joke.”

It’s the second project Spacey has been removed from, following news that Christopher Plummer was to take over from him in new Ridley Scott movie All The Money In The World.

Read more

Fox stops Bohemian Rhapsody production

Geoffrey Rush steps down from Australian Screen Academy

Daisy Ridley: Rumours I want to stop playing Rey are untrue



