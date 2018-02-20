    1 / 61

    Lego ‘Star Wars’ Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

    It took Han Solo only 12 parsecs to make his famous run through the Kessel Mines. See if you can lap that record as you assemble this 1,414-piece Lego Millennium Falcon, which comes complete with laser turrets and a Dejarik board. (Photo: Lego)

    The hottest toys we saw at Toy Fair 2018, from chatty Wookiees to infinity gauntlets

    Ethan Alter
    Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment

    With new installments of Star Wars, Jurassic Worldand the Avengers headed our way this summer, movie fans have plenty to cheer about. The same goes for toy lovers, who can look forward to action figures, play sets, board games, and other playthings based on 2018’s biggest blockbusters and hottest television shows. Yahoo Entertainment spent the past weekend at New York City’s annual festival for toys, Toy Fair, where we got to see both the new and retro movie- and TV-related toys that everyone will be talking about this year. Scroll through the gallery and start getting your holiday wish lists ready now.