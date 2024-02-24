Hotlist: Most popular at the library

Adult fiction

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, by James McBride

"The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride

"The Exchange" by John Grisham

"The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden

"Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

"The Edge" by David Baldacci

"Resurrection Walk" by Michael Connelly

"The Secret" by Lee Child

"Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros

"Dirty Thirty" by Janet Evanovich

Adult nonfiction

"The Woman in Me"

"The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears

"Oath and Honor" by Liz Cheney

"Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann

"The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown

"I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy

"Spare" by Prince Harry

"The Wager" by David Grann

"Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry

"Prequel" by Rachel Maddow

"Enough" by Cassidy Hutchinson

Teen books

"We Can Be Heroes"

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins

"The Inheritance Games" by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

"The Cruel Prince" by Holly Black

"One of Us Is Lying" by Karen McManus

"Mockingjay" by Suzanne Collins

"We Can Be Heroes" by Kyrie McCauley

"The Brothers Hawthorne" by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky

"Catching Fire" by Suzanne Collins

"Check and Mate" by Ali Hazelwood

Children's chapter books

"A Place to Hang the Moon"

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer" by Jeff Kinney

"Worst-Case Collin" by Rebecca Caprara

"Minecraft Super Bite-Size Builds" by Thomas McBrien

"The Lion of Mars" by Jennifer Holm

"The Chalice of the Gods" by Rick Riordan

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" by J.K. Rowling

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" by J.K. Rowling

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling

"A Place to Hang the Moon" by Kate Albus

"Linked" by Gordon Korman

Children's picture books

"Thankful"

"Thankful" by Elaine Vickers

"Hugo and the Impossible Thing" by Renee Felice Smith and Chris Gabriel

"The Pigeon Needs a Bath" by Mo Willems

"The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster" by Mo Willems

"Invasion of the Unicorns" by David Biedrzycki

"Should I Share My Ice Cream?" by Mo Willems

"The Bruce Swap" by Ryan Higgins

"I Eat Poop" by Mark Pett

"The Book of Rules" by Brian Gehrlein

"Norman Didn't Do It" by Ryan Higgins

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Hotlist: Most popular at the library