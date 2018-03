iansan: this is what is commonly referred to as "posturing". first he sets up this false narrative that our military is under funded and tries to paint Dems as hurting our military. most of our tax dollar will be going into the hands of defense contractors/arms dealers/weapons manufacturers, not into improving the lives of our troops. this is an over bloated spending bill immediately after massive tax cuts for multinational corporations. so called fiscal conservatives should be shouting from the hilltops. by simultaneously pretending to oppose this spending bill and signing it, Trump can absolve himself from blame. i will give credit to Trump, he is a master at conniving and scheming. everything he does is either for self enrichment or to win approval from his worshippers. it is far easier to be a megalomaniac if you have literal worshippers.