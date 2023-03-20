Is a hot dog a sandwich? Padma Lakshmi’s response divides ‘Jimmy Fallon’ audience

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Well .. .according to "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, who shared her thoughts on the internet debate on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Saturday night, a hotdog is indeed a sandwich.

"I mean, it's a poor excuse for a sandwich, but it's technically a sandwich. Anything between bread," she responded to Fallon after being asked the question.

Lakshmi's answer was met with groans from the audience. Fallon even weighed into the debate pointing out to Lakshmi that out that the crowd "turned on you."

"Yes, it's technically a sandwich," she continues.

"What?" Fallon reacts, stunned.

But this debate is nothing new.

In 2018, people felt same reaction after Oscar Mayer settled the debate once and for all confirming that a hot dog is in fact, a sandwich.

“We’re ending the debate once and for all, and declaring that yes, a hot dog is a sandwich,” Matt Reizman, brand manager for Oscar Mayer, told TODAY Food on Nov. 3, 2018.

Even though five years has passed since Oscar Mayer officially declared the food a sandwich the internet remains divided.

"Meat between bread is a sandwich. A hot dog sausage is meat and a bun is bread, ergo, a hot dog is a sandwich," one user responded on the YouTube video of Fallon and Lakshmi debating the question.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com