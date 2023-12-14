Who will host the 66th Grammy Awards? We have the details.

Comedian Trevor Noah will once again return to host the Grammy Awards for his fourth year in a row as master of ceremonies. Noah broke the news Thursday, Dec. 13, on his podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah."

The former host of "The Daily Show" is a Emmy winner, a Golden Globe nominee and a Grammy-nominated comedian.

"I think it's important to acknowledge something," Noah said on his podcast. "I'm hosting the Grammys. I'm excited about that. It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it, in person, while it is happening."

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to air Sunday, Feb. 4 and will be broadcast live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Grammy Awards: Who is hosting?