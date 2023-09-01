Hopewell: 'Sounds of Autumn' free concert series kicks off at Weston Manor

The Game Changers band performs at the Appomattox River Wine Festival in Prince George on April 8, 2023.

HOPEWELL — You're invited to Weston Manor's "Sounds of Autumn" concerts presented by the Historic Hopewell Foundation. The first band kicks off the annual series this Sunday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a spectacular view of the lower Appomattox River from the grounds of Weston Manor as the season begins with The Game Changers. The band plays a variety of music from The Carpenters to Zeppelin, good time rock and roll and country. Members include Cat Berlin [lead vocals, harmonica], Charles Long [guitar, keyboards, vocals], John Simpson [bass, vocals] and Steve Bloom [drums, vocals].

The Sunday concert performances continue with Iron Horse Outlaws [classic rock/country] on Sept. 10, Magnolia [classic Southern rock] on Sept. 17 and Rear View Mirror [classic rock and roll] on Sept. 24.

Weston Manor in Hopewell blossoms during the Petersburg-Prince George Historic Garden Week Tour on April 18, 2023.

There is no admission charge, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Snacks and picnics are permitted, and there will be a concession stand on site.

The concerts are from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All Manor of Things, Historic Hopewell Foundation's unique gift ship, will be open. Weston Manor is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. All three floors will be open to tour as well as the outdoor kitchen.

The 1789 plantation house overlooks the Appomattox River and is located at 400 Weston Lane off 21st Ave. near the Hopewell Marina. For more information call 804-458-4682 or visit historichopewell.org.

