HopCat Broad Ripple announces it will close this month

After 10 years, brewery chain HopCat will pull out of the Hoosier state.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based brewery opened its third location at 6280 N. College Ave. in Broad Ripple, its first outside Michigan, in 2014. The Broad Ripple location announced in a Facebook post the site will close after Jan. 28.

"Please join us in raising a pint to our amazing staff, many of whom have been with us since we opened our doors," the post said. "We thank you for your support and hope to see you before we close our doors later this month."

The Broad Ripple location sold beer from several Indianapolis breweries including Sun King, Big Lug Canteen, Bier Brewery and more. Muncie-based 3 Floyds and Bloomington-based Upland were also represented alongside HopCat's take on classic pub food, including their famous fries, once known as "crack" and in recent years rebranded as "cosmik fries."

HopCat will exit a high-profile spot along the Red Line near the Central Canal. The company maintains 10 other breweries, nine in Michigan and one in Lincoln, Nebraska.

