“Hootie & The Blowfish’ Singer Darius Rucker Arrested for Drug Offense In Tennessee

"Hootie & The Blowfish' Singer Darius Rucker has been arrested for a drug offense in Williamson County, Tennessee.

According to law enforcement records, Rucker was bused for a minor drug offense and booked on three separate misdemeanor charges.

The country singer was taken into custody on Thursday, February 1, 2023, at around 10 am. Williamson County Sheriff's Department booked the singer and he posed for a mugshot.

It's unclear what led up to the arrest, but the musician was arrested on two counts of "simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance" and on violation of the state's vehicle registration law. The vehicle charge is related to having expired tags on the vehicle he was traveling in.

An hour later, the singer was bonded out and released from custody.

We've reached out to the cops, and so far no other information has been released.

In the past, Darius has opened up about his hard-partying ways but claims that lifestyle is in his past.

Hootie & the Blowfish earned a reputation as a party-hearty band, with Rucker admitting, "Doing drugs and drinking every night — I've done that," Rucker said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Adding in a different interview, "We did a four-day [contest to see] who could stay up the longest. God, we used to do dumb stuff."

But, after becoming a husband and a father he noted that "it's just not how I want to live anymore."