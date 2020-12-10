‘Your Honor’ Debut Verdict Finds Bryan Cranston-Starrer Guilty Of Breaking Showtime Viewership Records

Bryan Cranston may be best known for Breaking Bad, but now he’s gaining bragging rights too for breaking viewership records with Your Honor.

With the multiple Emmy winner starring as an increasingly compromised NOLA judge, the Showtime legal thriller premiered on December 6 to approximately 770,000 viewers across the various platforms of the ViacomCBS premium cabler.

That is the largest audience in Showtime’s history for limited drama series premiere. In fact, the Peter Moffat-showrun Your Honor topped the previous record holder of Night 1 of The Comey Rule by just over 8% in viewers for its initial 10 PM airing on Sunday.

According to Nielsen, that first episode of the 10-episode run snagged 449,000 sets of eyeballs in contrast to the 415,000 who watched the Bill Ray written and directed political thriller on September 27.

The one-hour Your Honor opener went up to 570,000 viewers when replays are added in. Another 200,000 jumped into the mix on December 6 via streaming and on-demand.

he two-hour Comey Rule debut ended up with 683,000 viewers in total on its premiere night. That single night tally breaks down to the debut, plus with another 68,000 via relays and also around 200,000 from on-demand and streaming.

The start of Your Honor is estimated by Showtime to hit more than 2 million viewers overall during its premiere week once further streaming and on-demand data is added in with delayed viewing.

Spinning around Cranston’s New Orleans judge trying to cover up his son’s asthma induced accidental hit and running killing of a crime lord’s offspring, the twisting and turning Your Honor is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, and Liz Glotzer,

With Edward Berger also EPing and directing the first three episodes, Hunter Doohan co-stars as the son of Cranston’s widowed Michael Desiato, and Michael Stuhlbarg is on-board as the much-feared underworld kingpin. Based on the Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor also stars Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia. Additionally, Margo Martindale, Maura Tierney, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson and Lilli Kay.

