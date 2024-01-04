Hometown Heathens win the battle; Hard Rock Cafe show set for Jan. 13

Jan. 3—Last October, the Hometown Heathens of Yuba City faced off against the Chico-based band Booked By Mistake in the grand finale of Teegarden Event Center's inaugural Battle of the Bands concert series.

This riveting event was packed with locals and music enthusiasts from across the greater Sacramento region. Each band played for nearly an hour and after everything was said and done, the crowds disbanded without a clear winner set in stone.

"It felt like the most important night of our lives," said Gannon Koranda, the band's lead singer, songwriter, and bass player. "It was a really wonderful pressure though because there was this great comradery that no matter who won it felt like everyone kind of won at the same time."

"The hard work definitely paid off," added Chris Koranda, Gannon's father and the band's drummer. "I coach a lot of football out at Sutter, so I put a lot of that theory into it. Each battle that we went into we looked at the other bands that we were playing against and I challenged Gannon to come up with a game plan. ... If you look at the different sets we did, we did all of his originals but he kind of catered the cover songs to who we were playing against and with that last one he really nailed it."

The particular cover song in question was Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You," sung in its original key. Gannon Koranda referred to it as his "hail Mary" piece, one of the best and bravest covers in the band's repertoire.

It took the judging panel several days to declare their findings, but the Hometown Heathens ultimately won first place along with a coveted shot to play at the Hard Rock Cafe in Wheatland.

"There were a lot of things that they had to clear when it came to having local acts play, and it took a little bit of doing, but they've been great about it and we're excited to finally move forward," said Chris Koranda.

The Hometown Heathens current set is slated to last slightly over an hour and will include the debut of three new original songs. This year, the group will be kicking things off with a new "co-guitarist," Justin Rankin, owner of E&J's Music Lounge, who will be rocking alongside their original guitarist, Scott Lambert, owner of the Lambert House Cafe in Yuba City.

Rankin will be joining Hometown Heathens just in time for their landmark performance at

Hard Rock Cafe on Jan. 13. This free all-ages show will begin at 9 p.m. and will also feature the Hometown Heathens' former "nemesis," Books By Mistake, who they brought on to open the show.

"We really talked to them at the shows and then we exchanged social media handles," explained Gannon Koranda. "They are such a group of just cool awesome fun dudes that really know how to bring on the party."

As for Gannon Koranda, the Hometown Heathens' youngest member, winning this battle is just one step forward in the world of musical warfare. He is dedicated to his craft and plans to continue pursuing music wholeheartedly throughout the coming year.

"He's working at least eight hours a day on his craft, listening to old audio documentaries, practicing guitar, practicing bass, practicing drums, mixing, and working on his vocals," said Chris Koranda. "It is a goal and a priority to get him into a recording studio. He's a great songwriter, producer, and arranger and I can't wait for the world to hear some of his stuff."

Those interested in sampling some of Gannon Koranda's work can listen to his 2022 EP entitled "Sharky and the Hometown Heathens," which is currently streaming online on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.