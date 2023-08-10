A new homeowner discovered a 12-foot deep pool underneath her rotting floorboards and transformed it into an indoor oasis — but not everyone loved it

The discovery and subsequent renovations have generated lots of talk on TikTok. tiktok.com/@funkyglassworks

A new homeowner said she discovered an indoor pool underneath the "wavy" floorboards of her custom-built house.

After she shared plans to renovate the room into an atrium with ponds and plants, viewers said they "wildly disliked" it.

But after revealing progress on the renovations, many are warming to the new space.

A woman who said she discovered an indoor pool and hot tub underneath the rotting floorboards of her newly-purchased Arkansas home has opted to transform the room into an "atrium" comprising ponds, plants, and a waterfall.

Emily Henry, a glass artist and TikToker, received 12.1 million views when she first shared the discovery of the pool in August 2022. Subsequent videos about the renovations have also garnered tens of millions of views, as commenters were initially upset with her decision not to restore the pool. Some also suggested she turn it into a conversation pit.

But now that she has revealed progress on the atrium, viewers seem to be warming to the project.

Henry, who said she purchased the custom-built '80s home in roughly July 2022, said she was told that there had previously been a pool inside, but assumed it had been filled in. She said inspectors noted the floors in one room were "wavy," but she figured she'd deal with it upon moving in.

"So we started ripping up that floor, and then suddenly we looked down and we were standing on top of a 12-foot-deep hole," she said, adding that she wasn't "financially prepared for an indoor swimming pool."

In a later TikTok, Henry said the floor had been sagging due to "rotting and crumbling" floorboards from termites and moisture damage.

Henry said the internet 'wildly disliked' her after she decided not to keep the pool

After ripping up the sub-flooring and beams, Henry said she initially had difficulty finding a contractor to help her with renovations, which became increasingly troubling as she kept finding tiny snakes in the hollowed-out structure, which she said was made from vermiculite, and was "crumbling."

In January, however, she finally outlined her plans for the room to be transformed into an atrium. She said that while commenters overwhelmingly wanted to see the pool restored, it didn't make sense given that they are "outdoorsy people" who are "surrounded by these crystal clear lakes." Instead, she wanted a room with lots of plants and an indoor koi pond.

"No idea why but this made me sad," one commenter wrote. "The atrium idea is super cool," another added, "but I'd be lying if I didn't say it hurt watching those stones hit the pool."

In February, Henry compiled all of the backlash she'd received from disappointed commenters. "When you fill the indoor pool in your house & now the internet wildly dislikes you," she captioned a post with screenshots of all of the pushback.

In April, Henry showed that the pool had been mostly filled in. And in her most recent update, from May, she showed heaps of dirt surrounding a stone pathway, with a waterfall sending water down a stream and into a larger pond where the pool used to lie.

"We are officially ready for plants," she said, showcasing an area of a would-be"living wall" across from a seating area where she planned to have a desk and hammock chairs hanging from the ceiling.

While some had misgivings about moisture buildup, which Henry assuaged by saying that a humidifier was on the way, others cheered the updates.

"I would never leave this room. This is going to be incredible," one commenter wrote. "I havent seen this in a while and was so bummed about you not keeping the pool," another added, "but this is AMAZING!!!!!"

Henry did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

