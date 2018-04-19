Homeland to end with season eight, confirms Claire Danes

Long-running spy drama series Homeland will conclude with season eight, its star Claire Danes has confirmed.

Speaking on Howard Stern’s show on Sirius XM, when asked whether this would be the final series as CIA agent Carrie Mathison, she said: “Yeah, that’s it.”

Danes added that she felt ‘really conflicted’ about the show ending.

“She’s a lot, this Carrie-freakin’ Mathison,” she added. “It’s a workout, so I’ll be ready for a reprive from that.

“But I’ve never done anything as long… I mean, I’ve been married for maybe a year longer.”

View photos (Credit: Showtime) More

Reps for Showtime, which makes the show, told The Hollywood Reporter that a final decision has not yet been made, however.

Homeland first aired in 2011, with Danes playing a CIA agent with bipolar disorder who, in season one, was tasked with investigating Damian Lewis’s ex-Marine Corps sniper who is suspected of behind a sleeper agent for al-Qaeda.

Along with Mandy Patinkin, as Carrie’s mentor Saul Berenson, the show’s seventh season premiered in February this year, and winds up at the end of the month.

Showrunner Alex Gansa also told THR in February this year that season eight would be his last.

It’s thought that season eight will begin production before the end of the year.

Read more

Final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer

Avengers: Infinity War will shock fans from the start

Steven Spielberg to make Blackhawk for DC



