'A home for so many:' After a decade, this iconic Phoenix gay bar is changing hands.

On the eve of the popular gay bar Stacy's at Melrose celebrating a decade on Seventh Avenue in Phoenix, the namesake and longtime owner is passing the torch.

"After a decade of unforgettable memories and community building at Stacy's @ Melrose, I am confident that the bar's legacy is in the best hands," founder Stacy Louis said in a press release.

Louis opened his bar in 2013 after bartending for 14 years and has since turned it into a beloved neighborhood bar and a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Oct. 9, he announced the sale of his business to husbands Christopher Tong and Brandon Slayton. Tong brings experience hosting events like the Big Gay Sing-a-long, and Slayton is parlaying his experience in advertising to the marketing side of the business.

"I've seen firsthand the passion and commitment Christopher and Brandon bring to our community and I know they'll continue to make Stacy's a cornerstone of Phoenix's LGBTQ+ scene," Louis said.

'A home for so many'

"Stacy's @ Melrose isn't just a bar—it's a community, a haven, and a home for so many," Tong said, like the Black and Latino queer and trans youth who come out for vogue night. "We're stepping into big shoes, but with the continued support of our patrons and the incredible staff, we're excited to usher in a new chapter while celebrating the rich history that's been built here."

According to Slayton, Stacy's will remain the same, from the curated programs to the staff.

"Having been on that side of the table, I know full well the uncertainty they must be feeling with the new people in charge," he said.

Adding a personal touch to a storied bar

The couple plans to continue with plans for Pride weekend from Oct. 20 to 22, including the addition of a few drag queens who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and a collaboration with RipplePHX for their Halloween and Dia de los Muertos carnival on Oct. 27 and 28.

As the bar evolves, Slayton and Tong will add their touches when appropriate. Long term, they'd like to add specialty cocktails.

"We really want to strive for quality," Slayton said. "We are looking for opportunities to evolve, grow and adapt."

Stacy's ten-year celebration is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. Attendees can expect swag bags for early birds and a variety of entertainment.

Details: 4343 N. Seventh Ave., Phoenix. 602-264-1700, stacysatmelrose.com.

