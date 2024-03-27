'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan charged after arrest with felony DUI, hit and run

Zachery Ty Bryan, of "Home Improvement" fame, was charged with a felony after his February arrest in California for allegedly driving under the influence.

Bryan, 42, is facing additional charges due to having a DUI conviction within the last 10 years, and this is his fourth DUI charge, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY. The actor is also facing a misdemeanor charge of a hit and run and property damage.

Records show Bryan refused a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or more.

USA TODAY has reached out to Bryan for comment.

"Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty on two counts in a domestic violence case.

The "Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actor is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to USA TODAY last month that Bryan was arrested on Feb. 17 after La Quinta Sheriff's Station deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2:01 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision.

The deputies "observed indications of impairment" in the driver, Bryan, arresting him for driving under the influence with priors, the sheriff's office said. Bryan was later booked into a Riverside County jail.

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney sets 'record straight' on transitioning rumors

This was the latest arrest for Bryan, who played Tim's (Tim Allen) son Brad on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement." He was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 and convicted on two counts before being arrested in another domestic violence incident in 2023.

The Eugene Police Department in Oregon said in a statement in July that Bryan was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault in the fourth degree after officers "received report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman.

In October, Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after reaching a plea deal that included the dismissal of a second count of felony assault and a nearly two-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer's approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs."

Tiffany Haddish says she will 'get some help' following DUI arrest

In June, Allen discussed Bryan's legal issues in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't know what's going on with him," Allen said. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control."

Contributing: Brendan Morrow, Naledi Ushe and Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zachery Ty Bryan DUI: 'Home Improvement' actor charged with felony