'Home Alone': Where to watch classic holiday movie on streaming, TV this Christmas

Macaulay Culkin in a publicity still for "Home Alone".

'Tis the season for all things merry, and that includes your annual dose of Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone."

Released in 1990, the first film in the "Home Alone" franchise features Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, along with Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard rounding out the adult cast. The Christmas comedy was written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus.

When 8-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind at home in Chicago while his family flies to Paris for the Christmas holidays, he needs to come up with creative solutions to defend himself and his house from a pair of determined burglars.

If you're planning to add "Home Alone" to your Christmas movie night lineup, whether it's the first time or the hundredth, here's where you can find the classic on television and streaming.

How to watch 'Home Alone' on TV: Showtimes

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone."

"Home Alone" began airing on Freeform nationwide on Friday, Dec. 1 during its “25 Days of Christmas" programming.

The film will air on Freeform multiple times from Dec. 1 through 25, the company says. Here are the air times:

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:20 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 at 6 p.m.

How to watch 'Home Alone' on streaming

You can stream the complete “Home Alone” collection, including "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and "Home Alone 3" on Disney+.

Hulu subscribers can currently stream "Home Alone 3," while "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2" will be available to stream beginning Jan. 1.

The cost of the Hulu and Disney+ bundle starts at $9.99 a month.

Buy or rent 'Home Alone'

The holiday classic is available to for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ for $3.99.

It is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy it in standard definition or high definition for $9.99.

The movie is available to purchase for the same price on Apple TV+.

'Home Alone' cast

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister

Catherine O'Hara as Kate McCallister, Kevin's mother

Joe Pesci as Harry Lyme, one of the "Wet Bandits" and the thief who wants to rob Kevin's house

Daniel Stern as Marv Murchins, the thief who wants to rob Kevin's house and Harry's partner in the "Wet Bandits"

John Heard as Peter McCallister, Kevin's father

Roberts Blossom as Marley, Kevin's neighbor

Larry Hankin as Officer Larry Balzak

Kieran Culkin as Fuller McCallister, Kevin's youngest cousin

Kevin has four siblings in the film, played by:

Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister, Kevin's oldest brother

Angela Goethals as Linnie McCallister

Hillary Wolf as Megan McCallister

Michael C. Maronna as Jeff McCallister

