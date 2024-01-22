'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Hospitalized: 'In Critical Condition'

'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray has been hospitalized and was "in critical condition," which has led to his domestic assault trial being delayed.

The actor is best known for portraying Buzz McCallister in both 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2'. Buzz is the older brother of Kevin McCallister, famously played by Macaulay Culkin.

As you may know, Ratray has been accused of strangling his then-girlfriend on the bed in their hotel room in December 2021. He is also accused of punching her in the face after she reportedly bit his hand in an attempt to get free.

Devin Ratray's Domestic Assault Case Delayed

MEGA

Ratray's defense attorney, Scott Adams, said he was hospitalized for heart issues and was administered to an intensive care unit. According to a source close to the actor, Ratray has since been released from the hospital and is back home resting.

Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin Monday, however, District Judge Kathryn Savage delayed the trial due to Ratray's hospitalization, and it has been reset for pretrial next month.

As The Blast previously reported, the actor was accused of punching his then-girlfriend in the face and reportedly placed his hand over her mouth during an argument. According to the police report, the woman says she bit Ratray's hand in an attempt to free her mouth and was able to “escape” by hiding out in a stairwell.

In a court affidavit, an Oklahoma City police detective reported that "while [Ratray was] strangling the victim, [he] stated the following: 'This is how you die'."

The 'Home Alone' actor denies strangling or hitting the woman.

Devin Ratray Allegedly Strangles His Former Girlfriend In Hotel Room

Mega

According to reports, the two were in Oklahoma City in 2021 for an event, but the woman claims Ratray didn't want to be there, and only went because he needed the money.

"Devin ... doesn't want to be known for something he did 30 years ago," she testified in court, according to a transcript. Adding, "It was (a) point of contention for him his whole life and it's something that I dealt with a lot when we were dating and that's why he'd never done these cons before because he didn't want to promote that he was in 'Home Alone.'"

She continued, "He was annoyed to be there and be seen as 'Buzz' anyway."

Fox

During the day of the assault, an affidavit states Ratray had been heavily drinking, consuming a bottle of wine, and several shots of alcohol at Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. But that's not all because he then had 10 shots of alcohol at the Coyote Ugly Saloon. But what reportedly ticked him off was that his then-girlfriend gave out his autograph for free to two women at the bar.

The two began arguing, which continued after they got back to the hotel room. That is when the former girlfriend claims he attacked her. After the incident, the two decided to go their separate ways and sleep in different rooms for the night. The next day, the woman filed a police report.

The former girlfriend also testified that she thought she was going to die in the hotel room that day.