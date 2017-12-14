Hollywood's most overpaid actors of 2017 revealed

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of Hollywood’s most overpaid actors, and considering some of work these dudes continue to get, studio bosses might want to take note.

Rated by how much they cost to employ, versus how much money those movies brought in, there’s a clear winner – or loser – in the top slot.

And this year it’s Mark Wahlberg.

Yep, Marky Mark has not proved to be a safe bet this year, and though he brought in an estimated $68 million in salary, he returned just $4.40 for every $1 spent on him.

This was largely thanks to a series of flops, notably Patriots Day, the movie about the Boston marathon bombing, and the oil spill drama Deepwater Horizon.

Unfortunately for Wahlberg, the slightly more successful Transformers: Age of Extinction and Daddy’s Home 2 fell outside of the date range for this year’s poll.

Coming in second is Christian Bale, who thanks in part to The Promise, his drama about the Armenian genocide, made $6.70 back per $1 spent by his paymasters.

The Promise, which also starred Oscar Isaac, was one of the biggest flops of the year, making just $10 million, but costing $90 million to make.

In at number three is Channing Tatum, who suffered due to Logan Lucky, Steven Soderbergh’s crime caper which failed to set the box office alight.

Tatum made back $7.60 for every dollar spent on him, and also appeared in the top five last year too.

Denzel Washington came in fourth, and despite an Oscar nomination for Fences, the movie rather tanked internationally, as did the misjudged Magnificent Seven remake.

In all, Denzel made back $10.40 on the dollar.

Winding up the top five is Brad Pitt, who made back just $11.50 per dollar over his past three widely-released movies.

The period thriller Allied proved his downfall, making not quite $120 million, not enough to put the production into profit.

Last year’s list comprised Johnny Depp ($2.8) in the top spot, followed by Will Smith ($5), Tatum ($6), Will Ferrell ($6.5) and George Clooney ($6.7).

