Hollywood Star Scarlett Johansson Tipped To Lead New ‘Jurassic World’ Movie

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to star in Universal's new Jurassic World movie. This comes after reports surfaced that she is gathering a cast for her directorial debut, "Eleanor the Great."

The actress recently made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live," where she played and roasted Senator Katie Britt for her response to Joe Biden's SOTU address.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actress is in talks to star in the new "Jurassic World" movie, which is set to be released on July 2, 2025.

Gareth Edwards would direct the latest installment of the dinosaur franchise, which has a script from Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp. Edwards was tapped for the directorial role after David Leitch exited the project in February following a short attachment to it.

The film comes as the latest feature in the 30-year-old franchise, which began with Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park," the 1993 hit based on Michael Crichton's novel. Subsequent sequels include "The Lost World" (1997), "Jurassic Park III" (2001), and "Jurassic World" (2015), which spawned sequels "Fallen Kingdom" (2018) and "Dominion" (2022).

Johansson, an avid franchisee, has effortlessly taken on other standalone roles in recent times. She has received two Oscar nominations, one for her role in "Marriage Story" and another for her role in "Jojo Rabbit."

Additionally, she has lent her voice to an upcoming animated feature called "Transformers One" and will star alongside Channing Tatum in a big-budget Apple feature set to be released later this year.

She Is Gearing Up For Her Directorial Debut

Being an A-list actress is not the only feather Johansson wants on her cap. She has reportedly been gathering a cast for her directorial debut, "Eleanor the Great."

According to Variety, the movie, formerly titled "Eleanor, Invisible," will feature Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Broadway veteran Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman.

It follows Eleanor Morgenstein (Squibb), a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades. Tory Kamen wrote the screenplay.

"Eleanor the Great" was co-financed by Wayfarer Studios, Content Engineers, Pinky Promise, and MacPac. Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, and Andrew Calof will executive produce for Wayfarer Studios. Ezra Gabay and Raj Kishor Khaware will executive produce on behalf of Content Engineers.

The Actress Recently Parodied Sen. Katie Britt's Reaction To President Joe Biden's SOTU Speech

It comes after Johansson caused quite a stare as she roasted Senator Katie Britt in a recent "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

The Alabama senator went viral earlier this month for her GOP response to President Biden's State Of The Union address. Britt's speech, delivered from her kitchen, was mocked online for being "overdramatic" and containing false information.

The skit began with Mikey Day portraying President Biden, who speaks very briefly before turning things over to Republican Senator Britt and her kitchen.

"I think she's gonna help me more than anything else I can say here," Day said as Biden.

Then Johansson appeared, clearly replicating the video response the Alabama senator shared at the time, perfectly mimicking her dress, crucifix necklace, and gesture.

Scarlett Johansson Joked About 'Auditioning For The Role Of Scary Mom'

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

"Tonight, I'll be auditioning for the part of Scary Mom," said Johansson as Britt. "And I'll be performing an original monologue called 'This Country Is Hell.' You see, I'm not just a senator. I'm a wife, a mother… and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot."

"Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations, like the one we'll have tomorrow about how mommy freaked out the entire country," the "Avengers" actress went on.

"I'm worried about the future of our children, and this is why I've invited you into this strange, empty kitchen. Because Republicans want me to appeal to women voters, and women love kitchens. But seriously, my husband Wesley and I just watched President Biden's speech, and what I saw was the performance by a permanent politician," she added.

Sen. Katie Britt Liked Scarlett Johansson's Portrayal Of Her

Scarlett Johansson also perfectly mocked Sen. Britt's facial expressions, hand movements, and even some questionable fact-checking with lines like ... "I'm going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking. Rest assured, every detail about it is real except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened."

According to Fox News, the senator shared her joy of Johansson being picked to roast her on "SNL."

During an appearance on Sen. Ted Cruz's "Verdict" podcast, Britt said being portrayed by Johansson wasn't on her "bingo card" for 2024.

"How awesome is that?" the Alabama senator said of the casting selection. "I actually was pretty pumped about that."

"They bring in someone from 'Avengers' to play me in the cold open; I'm here for it," she shared.