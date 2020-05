Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)

Updated May 1 with cancellation of Television Critics Association (TCA) 2020 Summer Press Tour



Worries about the growing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected more than 1 million people in the United States and killed at least 58,000 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have dramatically upended what was originally going to be a busy schedule of entertainment, sports and cultural events into a virtually empty slate in the first half of 2020.

Film

Theaters have closed indefinitely, leading studios to push back release dates or go the direct-to-consumer route.

Event: Locarno Film Festival

Location: Switzerland

Original Date: August 5-15

Rescheduled: No, but launched “Locarno 2020 – Future of Films Initiative“







Event: Beijing International Film Festival

Location: Beijing

Original Date: April 19-26

Rescheduled: Online fest to stream on iQIYI beginning May 1







Event: Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Location: Czech Republic

Original Date: July 3-11

Date canceled: April 27

Rescheduled: July 2-10, 2021









Event: Comic-Con

Location: San Diego

Original date: July 23-26

Date canceled: April 17

Rescheduled? Yes, to July 22-25, 2021









Event: Cannes Film Festival

Location: Cannes, France

Original date: May 12-23

Date rescheduled: April 14

Rescheduled? Yes, TBD time and format









Event: Cannes’ Directors Fortnight, Critics Week

Location: Cannes, France

Original dates: May 13-23

Date canceled: April 15

Rescheduled? No, but organizers are “looking at the best way to keep on supporting the films submitted”









Event: Annecy Animation Film Festival

Location: Annecy, France

Original date: June 15-20

Date canceled: April 7

Rescheduled? Event will be digital-only









Event: Wondercon

Location: Anaheim, California

Original date: April 10-12

Rescheduled: Yes, March 26-28, 2021







Event: South by Southwest 2020

Location: Austin, Texas

Original date: March 13-22

Date canceled: March 6

Rescheduled? No, but films will screen online in April









Event: 40th Annual Razzie Awards

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Original date: March 14

Date canceled/postponed: March 14

Rescheduled? No, winners announced online









Event: Tribeca Film Festival

Location: New York

Original date: March 20-22

Date postponed: March 12

Rescheduled? No, select programming debuted online









Event: CineEurope Convention

Location: Barcelona

Date postponed: March 24

Rescheduled: Yes, August 3-6







Event: Produced By Conference

Location: Los Angeles

Original date: June 6-7

Date Canceled: March 20

Rescheduled? No









Postponed Event: AFI Tribute to Julie Andrews

Original Date: April 25

Date Canceled: March 7

Rescheduled? New date and air date will be announced in coming weeks







Music

Bans on large public gatherings have shut down Broadway and concert venues, though artists have begun performing their works online.

Event: Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour

Location: North America

Original date: May 22-July 8

Date canceled: April 23

Rescheduled: 2021 TBD









Event: Against Me! 2020 spring tours

Location: U.S. and Europe

Original date: Beginning May 1

Date canceled: April 17

Rescheduled? TBD









Event: Taylor Swift’s “Lover Fest” Shows

Location: U.S. and Europe

Original date: Summer 2020

Date canceled: April 17

Rescheduled? Yes, for 2021









Event: Coachella 2020

Location: Indio, California

Original date: April 10-12 and April 17-19

Date canceled: March 10

Rescheduled? Yes, October 2020









Event: Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Location: Indio, California

Original date: April 24-26

Date canceled: March 10

Rescheduled? Yes, October 10









Event: Eurovision Song Contest

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Original date: May 12-16

Date canceled: March 18

Rescheduled? No









Event: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Original date: March 20-22

Date postponed: March 12

Rescheduled? Yes (Nov. 7, 2020) and will air 8 p.m. ET on HBO









Event: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards

Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Original date: April 5

Date postponed: March 17

Rescheduled? September 16, 2020 and will air 8 p.m. ET of CBS and CBS All Access









Postponed Event: CMT Music Awards

Original date: June 3

Date Canceled: April 3

Rescheduled? Yes, Oct. 14