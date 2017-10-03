Hollywood Remembers Tom Petty: Paul McCartney, Cameron Crowe Honor The Music Icon

Refresh for updates. Music legend Tom Petty died today at the age of 66 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Initially, there was confusion about Petty’s status after numerous reports came out saying that he had died. The news was later debunked and it was reported that he would not live through the day. Even so, actors, writers, and directors wasted no time in taking to social media to send their thoughts while he was in the hospital and after the official announcement of his death.

Petty was the leader of the Heartbreakers and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. He was also named one of America’s greatest songwriters whose music was heard on numerous TV shows and films. He and the Heartbreakers just finished their 40th anniversary tour with a three-night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl last week with the final show on Monday.

Leaving behind an unforgettable music legacy, numerous celebrities from all avenues of entertainment including Cameron Crowe, Paul McCartney, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Stephen King, Kevin Smith, and Cyndi Lauper remembered Petty with kind nothing but with heartwarming words and pictures. Petty’s daughter, Kimberly Violette, also posted a photo on Instagram shortly after his death with the caption “RIP” and a heart.

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017









One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row. Loved the man's voice & his art. RIP, Legend. pic.twitter.com/DSrCRTVX8i — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 2, 2017





I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017





I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music. L&M — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 2, 2017





Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017





My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017





Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017





I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017





Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017





.@TomPetty… I love you so much. You are in my prayers. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017





I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017



