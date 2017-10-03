    Hollywood Remembers Tom Petty: Paul McCartney, Cameron Crowe Honor The Music Icon

    Refresh for updates. Music legend Tom Petty died today at the age of 66 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Initially, there was confusion about Petty’s status after numerous reports came out saying that he had died. The news was later debunked and it was reported that he would not live through the day. Even so, actors, writers, and directors wasted no time in taking to social media to send their thoughts while he was in the hospital and after the official announcement of his death.

    Petty was the leader of the Heartbreakers and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. He was also named one of America’s greatest songwriters whose music was heard on numerous TV shows and films. He and the Heartbreakers just finished their 40th anniversary tour with a three-night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl last week with the final show on Monday.

    Leaving behind an unforgettable music legacy, numerous celebrities from all avenues of entertainment including Cameron Crowe, Paul McCartney, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Stephen King, Kevin Smith, and Cyndi Lauper remembered Petty with kind nothing but with heartwarming words and pictures. Petty’s daughter, Kimberly Violette, also posted a photo on Instagram shortly after his death with the caption “RIP” and a heart.

