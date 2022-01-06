Hollywood Remembers “Champion Of Cinema” Peter Bogdanovich: Francis Ford Coppola, Barbra Streisand, Guillermo Del Toro & More Weigh In

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82.

Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to Deadline:

Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.

Barbra Streisand starred the director’s 1972 comedy What’s Up Doc?. “Peter always made me laugh!” she wrote today in remembrance. “He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace.”

Friend and fellow director Guillermo del Toro called Bogdanovich’s films “masterpieces” and asserted, “He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

Tatum O’Neal, who at 10 years old won an Oscar for her work in the director’s Paper Moon, posted a heartfelt message thanking him for making her feel safe on set. Cher also posted a remembrance. Read them here.

Writer-director Rod Lurie called Bogdanovich’s Saint Jack a “masterwork,” and credited him for inspiring his own filmmaking.

“In many ways, he was the North Star of my career,” wrote Lurie.

Peter always made me laugh! He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace. #PeterBogdanovich pic.twitter.com/FIl0Hf6pif — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 6, 2022

#PeterBogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author. In many ways, he was the North Star of my career. RIP. https://t.co/RbBFcDjYJm — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) January 6, 2022

Just heard Peter Has Died.

I’m Proud Of The Film (mask) We Made Together, & In The End I’m Sure He Must Have Been As Well.

He made Some Very

Memorable Films,& Discovered amazingly

Talented artists — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of my oldest friends, legendary director & film historian, Peter Bogdanovich. Besides being extraordinarily talented, he was a gentle soul with an enormous heart. I am forever grateful to have worked with him. RIP Peter 😢🎬 pic.twitter.com/BrBBL2oXqM — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 6, 2022

One of my favorite comedies of all time and the movie that made me want to make people laugh when I was a kid, “What’s Up Doc?”, was made by the great Peter Bogdanovich. So sad to hear of his passing. Thank you for all you did for film, sir. RIP Peter. https://t.co/H1QbHRfMt7 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 6, 2022

Saddened to hear of Peter Bogdanovich’s passing. Directed at least 3 classic movies (not the one we made!) and THE greatest movie historian in the business. Say hi to Orson, Hawkes, and Sturges for me, my friend. RIP. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 6, 2022

I loved Peter Bogdanovich. He was easy to love. Exceptionally easy to laugh with. And he helped me so much… — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation. pic.twitter.com/hL08ORCilN — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich, who I got to know through Cybill Shepherd, passed away today. A good man and a great filmmaker. Watch his films, read his books or listen to the podcast about his life on "The Plot Thickens"…all will be time well spent. #PeterBogdanovich #CybillShepherd — Glenn Caron (@GlennGCaron) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich 1939-2022 – such a great film appreciator & creator, taught a lot of us where to look. https://t.co/2iZcpMwUyQ — Whit Stillman (@WhitStillman) January 6, 2022

Heartbroken over the death of Bogdanovich, the last link to Classic Hollywood & a brilliant filmmaker in his own rite & staple of ⁦@TellurideFilm⁩ for many years. What a gut punch to film…and ascots. #PeterBogdanovich Dead: https://t.co/fTxtZ2HeNn — Mark A. Altman (@markaaltman) January 6, 2022

#RIPPeterBogdanovich

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor and critic-turned-filmmaker who directed such classics as #TheLastPictureShow, #PaperMoon, #WhatsUpDoc? and #Mask, died today at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. https://t.co/ktRLORy4Zw — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich loved the movies. Making them, watching them, analyzing them, talking all night long about them. “Paper Moon” and “What’s Up Doc?” are two of the most entertaining films of all time. Put on an ascot and watch them tonight. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ZRD53i7FY6 — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 6, 2022

We are saddened to hear about the passing of prolific director and a dear friend of ours, Peter Bogdanovich. A leading voice of '70s Hollywood and a champion of Classic Hollywood, his passion inspired generations of filmmakers.@THR remembers him here: https://t.co/gKBTKfD9TZ pic.twitter.com/M5QXkUImXc — TCM (@tcm) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich. I became a fan at age 8 when my parents took me to "What's Up, Doc?" when it was the Easter show at Radio City Music Hall in 1972. A few days ago I watched "Paper Moon" again. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich, a true legend. One of our last links to so many of the people who invented film form, and also an awesome & incredible filmmaker himself. Highly recommend listening to Season 1 of the @tcm podcast THE PLOT THICKENS, which dives deep into his life & career. https://t.co/GR241suu12 — Sam Boyd (@SamFoxenBoyd) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich. He made some amazing films, including one the greatest comedies of all time, “What’s Up, Doc?” I had the pleasure to direct him for his brief cameo in my episode “Yokel Chords” and he did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/1ps0poGBxm — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) January 6, 2022

I will never forget this night. The picture played so well (it’s underrated!) and the audience would’ve stayed all night to hear more of Peter Bogdanovich’s incredible stories. What a life and career. https://t.co/G3AyPuiQxJ — Michael H. Weber (@thisisweber) January 6, 2022

One of my cinematic heroes #RIPPeterbogdanovich : Peter Bogdanovich Dies: Hollywood Golden Age Maverick and Oscar Nominee Was 82 – IndieWire https://t.co/ztoBOOUtHY — Joe Berlinger (@joeberlinger) January 6, 2022

RIP #PeterBogdanovich one of the great voices of American cinema from Karloff’s swansong Targets to The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up Doc and Mask. A remarkable body of work and a terrific actor too. RIP pic.twitter.com/dc5jAYmRQ0 — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) January 6, 2022

We are incredibly saddened to have lost our friend Peter Bogdanovich. A brilliant filmmaker and film historian, we will remember his films always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSAOVoLMld — American Cinematheque (@am_cinematheque) January 6, 2022

We're saddened by the passing of Peter Bogdanovich, who leaves behind a significant body of work, including THE LAST PICTURE SHOW, WHAT'S UP, DOC?, and PAPER MOON—all released within the span of 3 years. pic.twitter.com/0Wa5ceY9za — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) January 6, 2022

“There are no 'old' movies really—only movies you have already seen and ones you haven't." R.I.P. Peter Bogdanovich pic.twitter.com/yArjooiF93 — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) January 6, 2022

RIP Peter Bogdanovich. No one could tell a story like you. And no one could wear three jackets at the same time like you. pic.twitter.com/ObY6ZUg64m — Oscilloscope Laboratories (@OscopeLabs) January 6, 2022

