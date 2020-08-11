Hollywood Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Named Biden’s VP: ‘Finally a Presidential Ticket That Looks Like America’

Hollywood was left buzzing after Democratic candidate Joe Biden officially announced that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate in this year’s presidential race.

Many celebrities shared their reaction to the news on Twitter, including actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, who celebrated the fact that Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to join a presidential ticket for a major party.

“Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!!” Reiner wrote. “Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”

Mindy Kaling voiced her support for the ticket with two tweets, sharing how excited she is to see this type of representation in the presidential race.

“Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office?” Kaling wrote. “We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, and now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!”

Kerry Washington was also filled with hope by the decision. “Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman and first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of a major party,” Washington wrote. “My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this.”

Sarah Paulson and Amy Schumer were among the celebrities who used their platforms to shed light on the issue of sexist and racist terminology in news coverage of elections. “The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun,” Paulson and Schumer wrote as part of coordinated messaging from Time’s Up, attaching a petition to sign from the org. “Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage.”

“Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice President @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future,” musician John Legend said.

Mia Farrow praised Biden’s choice, writing: “They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles and sycophants.”