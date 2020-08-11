Hollywood Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Named Biden’s VP: ‘Finally a Presidential Ticket That Looks Like America’

Hollywood was left buzzing after Democratic candidate Joe Biden officially announced that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate in this year’s presidential race.
Many celebrities shared their reaction to the news on Twitter, including actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, who celebrated the fact that Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to join a presidential ticket for a major party.
More from Variety
- Maya Rudolph on Kamala Harris as Biden's Vice President and If She'll Reprise Her 'SNL' Role
- Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Running Mate
- John Lewis Remembered by Politicians and Celebrities as 'the Conscience of the Nation'
“Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!!” Reiner wrote. “Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”
Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020
Mindy Kaling voiced her support for the ticket with two tweets, sharing how excited she is to see this type of representation in the presidential race.
“Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office?” Kaling wrote. “We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, and now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!”
(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020
(2/2) fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this! @meenaharris @mayaharris_ @RohiniKos #sisterhood #letsdothis #bidenharris2020
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020
Kerry Washington was also filled with hope by the decision. “Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman and first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of a major party,” Washington wrote. “My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this.”
Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman & first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of major party. My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this. #KamalaHarrisForVP
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020
Sarah Paulson and Amy Schumer were among the celebrities who used their platforms to shed light on the issue of sexist and racist terminology in news coverage of elections. “The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun,” Paulson and Schumer wrote as part of coordinated messaging from Time’s Up, attaching a petition to sign from the org. “Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage.”
The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/dbILReHQxy
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) August 11, 2020
The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf
— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020
“Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice President @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future,” musician John Legend said.
Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020
Mia Farrow praised Biden’s choice, writing: “They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles and sycophants.”
🎉🇺🇸Joe Biden🇺🇸Kamala Harris🇺🇸 They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles & sycophants
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020
Comedian Billy Eichner kept his reaction simple: “I will be voting for these people. Thank you.”
I will be voting for these people. Thank you. https://t.co/AFgPcRGKMe
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 11, 2020
Actress Meredith Salenger expressed her excitement for the news, while also pointing out that the choice means Maya Rudolph will be making more appearances as Harris on “Saturday Night Live.”
“The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President,” Salenger wrote. “The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!”
The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
💙🇺🇸💙
The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!!!!😜🥰
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 11, 2020
Salenger’s husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, added some humor to Biden’s announcement by comparing Harris’ debate skills to those of current vice president Mike Pence.
Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can't be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst? https://t.co/RSaWPIh3rI
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020
See more reactions below.
Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/FTTISnafiw
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 11, 2020
👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020
#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/NC4CJxUhXG
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 11, 2020
THANK YOU GOD🙏🏻.WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR ♥️’S‼️ THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA‼️
WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY🥰
they have nothing
— Cher (@cher) August 11, 2020
Very excited. pic.twitter.com/rkA5mFbujO
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 11, 2020
You are the right choice for this moment. I’m with you @KamalaHarris. From our 1-on-1 talks you know I’m here to support as well as hold you accountable as you’ve invited me to do. THANK YOU! Now let’s focus on BOTH the work to be done NOW for #BreonnaTalyor & come November! pic.twitter.com/41ASCnHrCe
— Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) August 11, 2020
Ordering a new @kamalaharris @joebiden sign for the window. pic.twitter.com/J7C7rOJCTo
— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) August 11, 2020
. #BidenHarris2020 LFG!!!!!! 🇺🇸
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 11, 2020
Kamala Harris as Vice President.
Please, 2020, at least give us that.
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 11, 2020
For Kamala. ❤️✌🏼🇺🇸✊🏿
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 11, 2020
Best of Variety
- The Best Amazon Prime Movies to Watch Right Now
- The Best Movies on Netflix
- Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.