Hollywood harassment in focus at Critics’ Choice Awards, while Oldman triumphs

The Shape Of Water and Big Little Lies were the big winners of the night, each taking home four awards.

Stars kept the spotlight on the treatment of women in Hollywood during the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards, where Gary Oldman continued his success by winning best actor.

Fresh from his Golden Globe victory, Oldman triumphed for his performance of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour during the ceremony in Santa Monica on Thursday night.

Ewan McGregor also followed his earlier success by winning best actor in a limited series for his role in Fargo.

View photos Ewan McGregor won with Fargo (Chris Pizzello/AP) More

The Shape Of Water, which is led by Londoner Sally Hawkins, was the most celebrated film on the night winning four awards, including best picture and best director for Guillermo Del Toro.

Del Toro, accepting the best film accolade, brought stars Hawkins and Octavia Spencer to the stage as well as screenwriter Vanessa Taylor.

“For everyone that has been unequal in working with women, let me show you who stands here with us and made this movie possible,” he said.

“Let me tell you one thing: you don’t know what you’re missing.”

The night was not without controversy however, with best actor in a comedy going to The Disaster Artist’s James Franco, hours after claims of him behaving sexually inappropriately were published.

Gal Gadot was presented with the second #SeeHer award for furthering the image of women on screen.

She celebrated the success of Patty Jenkins, her director in Wonder Woman, but pointed out there is still a dearth of women directing top movies.

View photos Gal Gadot with Patty Jenkins (Jordan Strauss/AP) More

Gadot added: “In the past weeks and months we’ve been witnessing a movement in our industry and society and I want to share this award with all women and men who stand for what’s right.

“My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality.”

Best actress went to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while Big Little Lies found the greatest success for the TV shows, winning four awards.

These included Nicole Kidman for best actress in a limited series and Laura Dern with supporting actress.

Dern said it had been a “great privilege to be in unity” supporting the Time’s Up initiative’s legal defence fund, which aims to help women alleging they are victims of harassment and abuse.

View photos Laura Dern was among the success stories for Big Little Lies (Chris Pizzello/AP) More