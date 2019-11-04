Hollywood Film Awards: Shia LaBeouf thanks Georgia police officer for 2017 arrest

LOS ANGELES — Shia LaBeouf gave an unusual, and profound, show of gratitude during his speech at the Hollywood Film Awards Sunday night.

LaBeouf gave credit to the Savannah, Georgia, police officer who booked him for public drunkenness in July 2017 while accepting a screenwriting award for his autobiographical film, "Honey Boy."

"I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia," said LaBeouf, who carried on speaking over some laughs from audience members who thought he was joking. "For changing my life."

LaBeouf used time during his court-ordered rehab after the sensational arrest to write the script. Now sober, he went on to thank "my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life," as well as "my parents for giving my life."

Shia LaBeouf accepts the Hollywood breakthrough screenwriter award for "Honey Boy" at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards Sunday.

LaBeouf attended the awards with his mother, Shayna Saide, who tearfully looked on as he accepted the award for the film in which the actor plays his own father looking back at his stormy childhood.

Robert Downey Jr. presented the award to LaBeouf, praising "Honey Boy," which will be released Friday. Downey called the screenplay "damn near perfect," adding that it was "easily the best and bravest film I have seen in years."

Here are other highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards:

"Bombshell" star Charlize Theron accepts the Hollywood career achievement award at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards.

• Nicole Kidman presented a career achievement award to her "Bombshell" co-star Charlize Theron, who also produced the film. Kidman praised Theron, who plays Meghan Kelly in the movie

about a group of women who take on Fox News' Roger Ailes, for her "commitment" in getting the film made.

Theron thanked the "brave women" depicted in the film "for stepping out to do the right thing." In a lighter moment, she said hello to her two daughters, Jackson, 7, and August, 3, who were "at home wondering why I’m not watching 'Mamma Mia' with them for the 30th time."

• Al Pacino was feted for best supporting actor for his Jimmy Hoffa role in "The Irishman." Pacino gave credit to his "Godfather II" and "Heat" co-star Robert De Niro for securing the new acting job with director Martin Scorsese. It's the first time the legendary actor, Pacino and Scorsese have worked together.

Al Pacino accepts a supporting-actor award onstage during the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards.