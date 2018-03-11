Hollywood diversifies as stars adopt 'inclusion riders' after Oscars speech

Michael B Jordan, star of Hollywood's latest blockbuster film Black Panther, has pledged his support to the initiative - Invision

Hollywood's next crop of movies and TV shows will be more diverse because actors have begun to demand equal pay and opportunities, industry insiders say.

Actors have taken to ensuring their latest ventures do a better job of representing society with an "inclusion rider" clause, which insists on diverse hires as a condition of their participation.

The idea has already been taken up by prominent actors - Frances McDormand, the Oscars best actress winner, caused the phrase to trend on Twitter when she ended her acceptance speech with it.

This week Michael B Jordan, star of Hollywood's latest blockbuster film Black Panther, announced his production company Outlier Society would be adopting the initiative.

In a statement, Jordan said: “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful women and persons of colour throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward."

Frances McDormand, the Oscars best actress winner, finished her acceptance speech by endorsing inclusion riders

The term "inclusion rider" was developed by Stacy Smith, from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who spoke about the concept in a TED talk in 2016.

The initiative is already spreading further afield - with talent agencies reporting the biggest change they have seen in years.

Ms Smith said she was thrilled to hear McDormand’s rallying cry for the term, telling US media “the message of the industry is going out strong and clear".

While some have criticised the idea as a quota system, its proponents believe it will bring about a real change of picture on our screens and will eventually revolutionise the casting process.

Arron Lloyd, who has acted in US drama series Blue Bloods, said he believed Black Panther's success has led to networks "understanding the value of actors of colour".

"I think there is more pressure for transparency and equal pay [in the industry]," he said.

"[Jessica] Chastain just helped Octavia Spencer with that - with allies like that coming to the table things can start to shift".

Earlier this year Spencer, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for 2011's The Help, said Chastain had helped her increase her salary by five times by tying the two stars' contracts together.

Karen Riposo, president of KPA multi-ethnic talent management, believes the change is already taking hold.