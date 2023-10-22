Hollyoaks stars take on police football team

Actors from TV soap Hollyoaks have beaten a team of off-duty police officers in a charity football match.

Sunday's game came about after Sgt Dave Smith from Wrexham Police FC contacted Nick Pickard, who plays Tony Hutchinson in the Channel 4 show.

"He's a really lovely guy and was quite forthcoming and said we'll play you," said the North Wales Police officer.

Other cast members include Jamie Lomas who plays Warren Fox and Owen Warner who plays Romeo Nightingale.

Wrexham Police FC was set up in January 2022 with off-duty officers playing against local groups.

Money raised from Sunday's charity match will go towards the Blue Light Card Foundation which supports key workers.

Pickard said: "We're really looking forward to the fixture and encourage everyone to come to the game and support a fantastic cause."

About 500 were expected at the match at Airbus Broughton, Chester Road, Broughton, which kicked off at 17:00 BST.

The force posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, congratulating the Hollyoaks cast on their win.