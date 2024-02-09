Holly Marie Combs responds to Alyssa Milano's claim about 'Charmed' feud with Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs is sounding off once more on the alleged feud between her "Charmed" co-stars Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano.

Combs took to Instagram on Monday to address Milano's recent claim about her experience working on the supernatural drama, which ran from 1998 to 2006. Combs previously alleged in a December episode of Doherty's podcast "Let's Be Clear" that Milano had Doherty fired from the series following tensions on set.

During an appearance at MegaCon Orlando last week, Milano said any discussion of past issues on "Charmed" was "revisionist history."

"In the spirit of not being the quiet one or the middle child anymore, I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars, when she was simply asked what it was like to work with Rose (McGowan)," Combs, wrote in the lengthy post.

Combs went on to say that her and Doherty's retelling of their "Charmed" experience is "not revisionist history."

"This is just the history (Alyssa) didn't want people to know about. And the history Shannen wasn't ready to talk about until one month ago," Combs wrote. "No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another."

The "Pretty Little Liars" actress also claimed Milano had the power to halt the mediation process that allegedly resulted in Doherty's firing. "She had the power to say no, just as Shannen had said, 'No, I don't want you to replace Alyssa,' when posed with the same option."

Combs' "Charmed" co-star Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty in the series' fourth season, chimed in under the comments section of Combs' post.

"Sometimes a mess has to be made for things to be cleaned up," McGowan wrote. "This for me is way bigger than a TV show, it goes to years of continuous behind-the-scenes character assassination and targeted reputation smearing because of narcissistic pathological jealousy. I wish none of it had to be this way."

Milano addressed Combs' allegation on Doherty's podcast during an appearance at MegaCon Orlando on Feb. 2. The "Who’s the Boss?" star shared a transcript of her comments on Instagram Feb. 3, in which she said she's "been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for, whatever part I played in the situation."

"I don't know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later," Milano wrote on Instagram. "This is 15 movies and 13 TV shows ago for me. This was 11 years before my 15-year marriage and 13 years before having my first child. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history."

Milano added that she didn't "have the power to get anyone fired" from the series.

"There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims," Milano wrote. "The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed. … Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."

Doherty responded to Milano's claim about their "Charmed" experience during a panel discussion with Combs and McGowan at MegaCon Orlando on Sunday.

"The Beverly Hills, 90210" actress said while she and her former castmates wanted to protect fans from the "heartbreak" of the show's drama, it was important to set the record straight.

"Holly and I, we were not mean on my podcast 'Let’s Be Clear.' In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama," said Doherty, according to fan footage shared to social media. "We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter."

Doherty, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer, said her arduous health journey has influenced her decision to speak out on the matter.

“With fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me,” Doherty said. “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told.

"There is no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”

