Holly Madison: 'Everybody' called Hugh Hefner 'Daddy' in 'the bedroom'

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, here with Hugh Hefner together in 2008, open up about their relationship with the Playboy mogul. (Photo: Reuters)

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt launched their new podcast Girls Next Level on Monday, where they plan to dish about behind-the-scenes drama from the E! show Girls Next Door. But before diving in, Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriends dedicated an episode to their relationship with the Playboy founder. Appropriately titled "In the Bedroom..." Madison and Marquardt talk about their first time sleeping with Hefner and, spoiler alert, it wasn't very romantic.

"Everybody wanted to get this over with as quickly as possible. None of the females were into it, like sorry to burst the bubble," Madison shared. "We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we'll get kicked out of the house and everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible."

Marquardt, 48, slept with Hefner for the first time after a night clubbing with him and other girls. She called the encounter, which lasted about a minute, "disappointing and embarrassing."

"So embarrassing," Madison, 42, agreed. She became one of Hefner's girlfriends at age 21. They dated from 2001 to 2008.

"I can't explain to you guys how embarrassing that whole routine was, especially as we got later down the road when there would be, like, a lot of conflict with the other girls," Madison continued. "You're literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk s**t about you while you're having sex and you can hear it. It was just, like, hell."

"There's definitely not really romance involved," Marquardt added. She and Hefner split in 2009 after seven years together.

Madison shared her story (again) about sleeping with Hefner for the first time. It happened after a night out in Los Angeles and she was "f***ing wasted." When they returned to the mansion, the girls went upstairs to Hefner's room and took a bath before getting on with the "routine."

"I go over to the bed, the other new girl is already lying there," Madison shared. "There's vibrators laid out for everybody. I'd never used a vibrator in my life. So, I'm lying there waiting for everybody else."

Madison said a woman, whom they call "The Recruiter" on the podcast as they won't reveal her real name, called out to Hefner.

"The Recruiter says... 'Daddy… Do you wanna get the new girl?'" Madison recalled, noting that "everybody used to call [Hefner] 'Daddy' in the bedroom which is so gross."

"I shit you not, the next thing I know he's on top of me," Madison continued. "Later on, things would get so routine, like, he wouldn't move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed."

"The Recruiter" got Madison a pair of pajamas and she moved into the Playboy Mansion shortly after that night. Madison went on to be Hefner's No. 1 girlfriend and starred on The Girls Next Door with Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson from 2005 to 2009.

Madison and Marquardt both recalled how gross Hefner's bedroom was.

"I was shocked at how messy it was," Marquardt shared. "We walked in and it was just a disaster in there. The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens in there that were playing porn… There’s just so much junk."

Marquardt also noted how there were "vibrators all over the bed."

Madison called the lair "hoarder-style."

"Imagine thinking you’re this big player and you're bringing all these girls home, and your room looks like s**t,” she continued. "It's like the weird eccentric millionaire version of the guy with the mattress on the floor and a Pulp Fiction poster."

Madison called the experience "traumatic" noting that she felt "so gross and so used." Marquardt explained how she "felt guilty" and "beat herself up" for a while after becoming intimate with Hefner. She eventually moved into the house and signed on to do the show.

Girls Next Level drops new episodes every Monday. Next week, they will talk about "the mean girls era" at the mansion.