Holiday Twist
HOLIDAY TWIST centers on a high-powered female executive and Grinchy workaholic CEO (Stables), whose whole world comes crashing down because of unforeseen circumstances despite her self-perceived importance. With help from a Salvation Army Santa (Leeper) and a little holiday magic, the protagonist finally realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is the answer to becoming the twinkling light that both her community and her family need. It’s sure to inspire audiences to be resilient, for