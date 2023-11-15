Our holiday theater list: Top 10 shows to make your season bright, from Cirque to ‘Carols’

There’s no better time to get out and support Chicago theater than the festive season, when warm holiday performances abound. Here are 10 suggestions, all with seasonal themes. Some are new this year but many are seasonal favorites that I can heartily recommend. And if none of these float your holiday boat, there also are lots of non-holiday shows on offer, from “Hamilton” in the Loop to “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in Lincolnshire.

‘‘Twas the Night Before’

For the third time since its 2019 premiere, a new version of Cirque du Soleil’s downtown holiday show returns to the Loop for the peak December weeks. It’s based on the classic poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore and themed around a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays with the help of some circus artists. I’m told many improvements have been made since the last appearance in 2021. That’s good news, especially since for many people, this is the show that they will combine with a seasonal trip to downtown Chicago.

Dec. 7-28 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.; tickets $36-$111 at www.cirquedusoleil.com

‘Christmas with C.S. Lewis’

Even secular theatergoers tend to appreciate the spiritual musings of C.S. Lewis, here given a seasonal twist as the Oxford professor and famed author reminisces about how his pal J.R.R. Tolkien forever changed his beliefs about the Christmas story as “the one true myth.” British actor David Payne, who has appeared here before as Lewis, plays the beloved writer in this touring attraction, aimed at those of a certain age who like some deep thoughts with their hot toddies.

Dec. 5-10 at the Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St.; tickets $52.75-$71.50 at www.broadwayinchicago.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!’

American Blues Theater is about to cut the ribbon on its new home and that means a fresh start for its annual radio-play adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic film. Artistic director Gwendolyn Whiteside directs a cast of long-standing American Blues regulars in the famed title, many of whom are as familiar by now to local audiences as their iconic characters.

Dec. 8-31 at American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln Ave.; tickets $25-$65 at americanbluestheater.com

‘Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party’

An annual holiday treat for the very young, this toddler-friendly attraction features puppets, music and storytellers exploring characters and yarns from Beatrix Potter’s beloved children’s books, including the classic “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” Theatergoers young and not so young are encouraged to dress up in their finery. The post-show experience includes cheesecake and chocolate milk, as well as socializing with other nascent but enthusiastic audience members.

Nov. 20 to Dec. 24 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine Ave.; tickets $45.25 at chicagochildrenstheatre.org

‘A Christmas Carol’

Larry Yando is back for his, gasp, 16th year playing Ebenezer Scrooge in the Goodman Theatre’s annual tradition, for now unchanged under new artistic director Susan Booth. This year’s production also sees the return of director Jessica Thebus and features top-drawer Chicago actors such as Kareem Bandealy, Thomas J. Cox, Susaan Jamshidi, Robert Schleifer (another longtime veteran of this show), Andrew White (ditto) and Bethany Thomas. This year, the ebullient Austin Tichenor plays Scrooge at select performances and you’ll also find some shows that are audio-described, ASL interpreted, open captioned, subtitled in Spanish and rendered sensory-friendly, all in service of adding as many folks as possible to the 2 million people who already have seen this take on Dickens. Satisfaction personally guaranteed.

Nov. 18 to Dec. 31 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St.; tickets $33-$159 at www.goodmantheatre.org

‘The Christmas Schooner’

Another long-standing Chicago seasonal tradition is rooted in the Midwest history of so-called Christmas tree ships. John Reeger and Julie Shannon’s “The Christmas Schooner” first set sail at the Bailiwick Repertory Theatre many holidays ago, then docked for years at the Mercury Theater, and now delivers its emotionally charged Michigan tannenbaums in Beverly. I’ve seen the “Schooner” a dozen times or more and cherish the memory of each one. Watch it and pass it on! Especially if you are an immigrant who misses home at the holidays. Fun fact: Cecily Strong of “Saturday Night Live” fame started her career with this show, playing an Irish girl on the dock. And I remember it well.

Dec. 15-23 at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St.; tickets $40 at thebeverlyartscenter.com

‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’

The biggest new entry in Chicago’s seasonal holiday showstakes, “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” is a new production of the much-loved book and TV Christmas special featuring the kind of puppets that made the Henson company famous. This is, in essence, a pre-Broadway tryout with Broadway-caliber artists working at the newly restored Studebaker Theater. This family-friendly show features music and lyrics by Paul Williams (”The Muppet Movie”), book by lead producer Timothy Allen McDonald and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli of “Newsies” fame. I attended a recent rehearsal and it looked like great fun. It’s done Henson style; you don’t see the puppeteers.

Through Dec. 31 at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave.; tickets from $43 at fineartsbuilding.com/studebaker

‘Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol’

This beautiful and deeply emotional production from the theater-film-music artists at Manual Cinema is very different from a standard “Christmas Carol” (the story is original) and was a big hit in its emotional premiere at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. I saw the wonderfully scored piece, which combines theater, film, music and storytelling, first on Zoom during the pandemic and then in person in 2022. It’s a beautiful show, ideal for a whole family. At this juncture, I recommend it the highest of show on this list.

Nov. 16 to Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; tickets $40-$80 at writerstheatre.org

‘Who’s Holiday!’

There’s a great Chicago tradition of neighborhood shows aimed at those adults cynical about the holidays that are designed to go well with a few seasonal beverages in an evening. At Theater Wit, the show is Matthew Lombardo’s “Who’s Holiday!,” wherein Cindy Lou Who, now aged 40, holds court from her trailer home, retelling the story of her sordid involvement with the Grinch. Veronica Garza is the returning star of this one-woman attraction on Chicago’s North Side.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 30 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.; tickets $39-$48 at theaterwit.org

‘The Other Cinderella’

Jackie Taylor’s hugely popular production now has been playing for 47 years on Chicago’s North Side, if you can believe that. This annual Black panto is filled with songs, laughs and just enough of an edge to make its point. The characters don’t change from year to year (if it ain’t broke ...). Cinderella is from the housing projects, Stepmamma works at the USPS, and the Fairygodmamma is Jamaican. But the show typically stays fresh and interactive with new fun stuff each year.

Nov. 25 to Jan. 14, 2024 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.; tickets $56.50-$66.50; blackensembletheater.org

