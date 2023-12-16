Holiday Guide: Find unique shops, delicious food in downtown Ames

Shop dog Lovie sits near the entrance of Dog-Eared Books on Main Street in Ames, Iowa.

Finding the perfect gifts for loved ones can sometimes seem daunting.

But Ames’ dynamic downtown district can create a fun day of holiday shopping and dining.

Whether you’re looking for thoughtful gifts for a bookworm, a music lover or a home cook, Ames has shops featuring unique items for everyone on your list, including pets.

Stop along the way for a bite to eat and a refreshing drink at one of downtown Ames’ great restaurants, where you’re likely to find festive holiday decor and seasonal menu items.

Here is a list of some favorite places in downtown Ames to finish up your shopping list with a handful of delectable places to stop for a treat as well.

Great gift options in downtown Ames

Vinyl Grind, 303 Kellogg Ave.

Located in the heart of downtown Ames, the Vinyl Grind is a longstanding favorite for records and coffee. The shop is located in the basement of the building, so look for the exterior stairs to the entrance. You’ll find a vast collection of vinyl albums and a menu of high-quality coffee products and Italian sodas.

Everts Flowers, 329 Main St.

Everts has flourished in downtown Ames for 101 years, in part because it offers a beautiful collection of gift items for the home. Whether you need a floral arrangement to take to a party or want to buy a festive bouquet for yourself, Everts Flowers has a wide selection. They also have a large gift shop featuring gourmet snacks — perfect for stocking stuffers — and unique home decor items.

Brian Smith, who owns Everts Flowers with his wife Gina, poses for a photo in the shop's flower cooler.

More: Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

Treats on a Leash, 216 Main St.

The owners of Treats on a Leash in downtown Ames are passionate about the furry members of our families — offering products to keep them happy, healthy and active. They have a bakery featuring natural, oven-baked dog treats and jerky that will be something truly special for your pets.

Cooks’ Emporium, 313 Main St.

Since 1979, Cooks’ Emporium has been a wonderland for home chefs. Employees offer expertise to help find the perfect item, whether it’s a crepe pan or a garlic press. Cooks’ also offers an exciting selection of food items, from gluten-free pancake mix to brown butter-infused olive oil. With a great selection of kitchen essentials and fun gadgets, the store offers an extensive list of top brands, such as Hestan Cookware. Wusthof Cutlery, OXO kitchen tools and USA Pan.

Dog-Eared Books, 203 Main St.

Ames’ only independent bookstore opened in 2021 and became an instant favorite for local book lovers. With a shop dog named Lovie who is often there to welcome shoppers, Dog-Eared Books is staffed by people who love books and know how to find the perfect titles for the loved ones on your gift list. The children’s section offers a wide array of beautifully illustrated books, and there also are many works by local authors. From colorful jigsaw puzzles to thoughtfully designed journals, they also have a fun selection of other gift items.

More: With a shop dog and a liquor license, Dog-Eared Books opens in downtown Ames

Mitch Meinert polishes stemware in the festively decorated bar area of Aunt Maude's in downtown Ames.

Enjoy a holiday treat or a festive meal

Aunt Maude’s, 547 Main St.

Since 1975, Aunt Maude’s has been an elegant destination for fine dining in a comfortable environment. Along with classics like grilled salmon and roasted prime rib, Maude’s offers a lovely, affordable selection of salads, soups and sandwiches. The Maude’s Burger is a must-try for the burger lover, and a crock of French onion soup is perfect for a chilly day.

Cornbred, 526 Main St., Suite 106

Located in the historic renovated train depot in downtown Ames, Cornbred has earned more than 250 barbecue awards. Along with a large selection of delicious meats, like wood-fired barbecue brisket and turkey, Cornbred also offers comfort food such as Skillet Mac with four-cheese sauce and chicken wings with honey-garlic glaze. Make sure you try the Pig Candy, candied-and-spiced bacon that’s available by the slice.

More: 'It’s been pretty crazy': In Ames, Cornbred Barbecue's 'Gigantoroll' is Facebook famous

A mural on the east wall of Sweet Caroline's Kitchen & Cocktails features a historic advertisement for Henry George cigars. The exposed wall was the exterior of the building at 314 Main St. when the ad was painted. It was the business of gunsmith and machinist George Roberson. There was no building where Sweet Caroline's is located, 316 Main, at the time the advertisement was painted.

Sweet Caroline’s Kitchen & Cocktails, 316 Main St.

Sweet Caroline’s opened in downtown Ames in 2021, offering a Nashville vibe and comfort food, like its delicious fried chicken. Meatloaf, fried catfish and mac and cheese are some popular menu items, along with its shrimp po’boy, burgers and breaded tenderloin. Desserts include ice cream shakes, which are available in classic flavors or specialties, such as the Nanner Puddin Shake, which is vanilla ice cream blended with pie crust, Nilla Wafers and banana pudding.

More: With a Nashville vibe and comfort food on the menu, Sweet Caroline's opens in downtown Ames

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Holiday Guide 2023: Great downtown Ames places to shop and eat