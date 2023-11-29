‘Holdovers’ stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Paul Giamatti on digging deep for roles, working together

“The Holdovers” stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Paul Giamatti talk with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy about their latest movie, which centers on a cafeteria worker and a teacher at a New England prep school who remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go.

Video Transcript

KEVIN POLOWY: I mean, there are some moments in this film you're just shattering. I mean, just absolutely shattering. How tough were those to capture? How emotional were those?

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: It was a lot. I think at the end of the day, I was so convicted in telling her story, because it's such a beautiful one to me, that I was willing to be the vessel for it, you know? I think a part of what's beautiful about acting is that you get to take on people's lives and artistically show a range of possibilities. I have to be honest in this moment and surrender into this.

But I will say, for me personally, I can't be method in that regard. I wasn't-- I mean, it's already the dead of winter in Boston. That's sad for me. So I was already like, I can't go deeper and just be depressed the whole winter. So for me, I actually did the opposite. I watched cartoons, laughed, be a jokester on set, stuff like that so that my emotional capacity was open to then have that.

KEVIN POLOWY: I mean, I know a lot of people are saying this is Alexander Payne's best film in a lot of years, which is saying a lot because that guy makes a lot of good films.

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: Yes, he does.

KEVIN POLOWY: Were you familiar with his stuff prior to this opportunity? Have you seen stuff like "Sideways"?

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: Shameless, but this is how it went down.

KEVIN POLOWY: Yeah. No, give it to us straight.

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: I got a call from my team. They said, Alexander Payne would like to have a meeting with you. I said, OK, and we went on a Zoom. I'm talking to this man and he's telling me about this project, and he's like, you know, I'm interested in you for this role.

I said, OK, cool, cool. I said, so, you know, if you have any movies or anything that you want me to look at that could be helpful for me to get a better understanding of you and your work, let me know. He literally was like, oh, no. No, it's OK. You don't need to watch--

No, no, no. Please, I just want to-- it's helpful for me, for me to understand your style. And he goes, I mean, there's this movie called "Sideways" about this guy. And I was like, oh, the wine movie?

KEVIN POLOWY: [LAUGH]

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: Literally. And he goes, [INAUDIBLE]. And I said, oh, and George Clooney is running down the hill in flip-flops? And he was, like, yeah. I did those. And I said, oh, OK, OK.

KEVIN POLOWY: You're that guy.

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: I like this guy. You're that man. Exactly.

KEVIN POLOWY: Yeah. Paul Giamatti is a national treasure.

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: He really, really is.

KEVIN POLOWY: What surprised you about this man working with him, getting to know him?

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: Nothing. But I think what deepened for me my respect and love for him is how kind he is

KEVIN POLOWY: Mhm.

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH: He's a genuine, kind human being outside of the-- and I think in support of his immense talent and gift.

PAUL GIAMATTI: She and I felt, like, a very easy rapport, too. I felt like this was a person I've been working with forever right off the bat. We have a similar ways of working.

She's a better actor than me. She's got much greater sort of facility to just keep trying things. She's less rigid than I am. So she was-- that was actually really nice to be with like that. She's fantastic.

And it's a really great character, and she found all these levels of it. And also, I think she found something she hadn't ever been able to do on film before, too, which was, I think, kind of cool for her. She was getting to do something that she didn't ordinarily get to do. So you could feel that coming at you, which was really nice, somebody able to discover something that they're not being allowed-- that they haven't gotten to do yet.

KEVIN POLOWY: Right.

PAUL GIAMATTI: Yeah.