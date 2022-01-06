Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Today show anchor did not appear on air Thursday with Craig Melvin explaining, "The reason Hoda is off — like many others — she tested positive for COVID. But Hoda tells us that she's doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back very, very soon."

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19. She tells us she's doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back soon. pic.twitter.com/pT1VV5cqPR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2022

Kotb, who is boosted and vaccinated, shared an update on social media, saying she's "feeling good." She thanked fans for their well wishes.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

The anchor, who also co-hosts Hoda and Jenna in the show's fourth hour, is quarantining at home. The mom of two told her colleagues that she's looking forward to getting back to work when it's behind her.

NBC has had several high-profile personalities with COVID. Late Night host Seth Meyers canceled shows for the rest of this week on Tuesday after testing positive. Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon shared that he tested positive over the holiday break. Both are also vaccinated and boosted.