Hoda Kotb shares photo of ex Joel Schiffman with daughters for Father’s Day: ‘Best dad’

Hoda Kotb honored her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in a sweet Father’s Day post.

The co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna shared a photo of Schiffman snuggling on a sofa with their two children, Hope and Haley, whom they have been co-parenting since parting ways in 2022.

"Happy father’s day to the best dad!" Hoda wrote in the caption.

Hoda Kotb, Joel (@hodakotb via Instagram)

Hoda has shared sweet posts celebrating Schiffman on Father’s Day for the past several years.

Last year, she shared an Instagram picture of Schiffman smiling with their daughters, along with the caption, “Happy father’s day to a great dad!!”

In 2022, she shared another cute picture of Schiffman helping the girls with a craft project.

The TODAY co-anchor opened up about co-parenting with Schiffman in a 2022 interview with People, saying they “have it down.”

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it,” he said. “He’s a great dad.”

She added that a secret to their effective co-parenting is great communication, explaining that they often check in with each other with questions like, “‘Does that work for you?" or "Do you need me to change that?"

“We’re very open about fixing things so that everybody’s needs are being met,” she said.

Hoda and Schiffman got engaged in 2019 after six years together. In January 2022, they announced they had called off their engagement.

“We decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Hoda told co-host Jenna Bush Hager at the time. “So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

Hoda has also discussed being open to falling in love again.

“I haven’t really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something,” she told People at the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of TODAY in New York City in 2022.

“My sister even said and asked me at one point, ‘Are (you) afraid to be by yourself?’" she continued. "And I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ And I don’t know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart.”

