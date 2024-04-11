Hoda and Jenna take a road trip to New Orleans to celebrate their 5-year anniversary

Five years and counting!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are celebrating their fifth anniversary of co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna by taking their show on the road — all the way to New Orleans.

Hoda and Jenna hosted the show April 11 in front of the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Their anniversary celebration fittingly aligns with the 40th annual French Quarter Festival, and the co-hosts are ready to party, with special guests like football star Drew Brees and a night on the town.

From the Empire State Building all the way to the birthplace of jazz, here's how Hoda and Jenna are celebrating their milestone.

Hoda and Jenna in New Orleans (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

Hoda and Jenna take on New Orleans

Hoda and Jenna conducted their daily chat Thursday surrounded by fans in New Orleans. The duo was impressed with the creative signs and infectious energy.

"Ain't no party like a New Orleans party!" Hoda said.

"Is this the most fun ever?" Jenna added.

Hoda and Jenna in New Orleans (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

Hoda’s roots to Louisiana run deep. She lived in New Orleans in the ’90s as a local news reporter and she’s said that she wants her daughters, Haley and Hope, to feel like the city represents “another place to call home.”

Later in the show, Hoda and Jenna interviewed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees — who gave away football tickets and field passes to a few lucky fans — and played a trivia game all about the Big Easy.

The hosting duo also enjoyed the city's nightlife by learning firsthand some of the signature moves used by burlesque dancers. They even got their own nicknames: Coco and Kitty.

Hoda and Jenna light up the Empire State Building

After an emotional chat on the show April 8, Hoda and Jenna lit the Empire State Building up pink and purple in honor of the show's anniversary.

“Shining in pink and purple tonight in honor of @hodaandjenna’s 5 Year anniversary at the @todayshow,” the official Empire State Building Instagram shared in a post.

Photos of Hoda and Jenna at the Empire State Building show they also took a moment to goof around — going as far as posing in the replica Godzilla hand.

Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Light The Empire State Building To Celebrate 5 Years Of The Today Show (Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Their trip some 15 blocks south from Rockefeller Center to another iconic New York City landmark was capped off with the two officially flipping the switch to turn on the pink and purple lights on the building. The two women even color-coordinated their outfits to match the official TODAY with Hoda & Jenna color scheme.

Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Light The Empire State Building To Celebrate 5 Years Of The Today Show (Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Earlier in the day, the duo shared some sweet words with one another — and got pretty emotional! — during their on-air chat.

“It feels so profound to sit next to somebody who exudes joy no matter what you have going on,” Jenna said to Hoda.

“We're an us, which is big,” Hoda tearfully responded, elaborating on how their bond has grown from colleagues to dear friends.

“A lot of times friendships don't grow. ... Not ours. Every day it's something different,” Hoda said, adding Jenna has also helped “heal” her during their time together.

They also got a special visit from Jenna's son.

It’s Hoda and Jenna’s 5th anniversary — and they will be lighting the @EmpireStateBldg to celebrate✨



Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey 🩷 pic.twitter.com/RvWf0fr6os — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 8, 2024

Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda and Jenna with a new song

Fourth hour favorite Meghan Trainor, who also joined the co-hosts during their first live show in 2020, had a new video message — and song — for Hoda and Jenna to celebrate their anniversary.

“I'm writing a song, I'm recording it tomorrow,” she said, pointing to her head and adding, “It's already right here, I got it.”

“I love you girls so much,” she continued. “The best part of my New York trips is when I get to see you.”

In honor of Hoda & Jenna’s 5th anniversary, Meghan Trainor gives them a sweet surprise! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gtPPTxI9eJ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 8, 2024

Hoda and Jenna then got a taste of the new song as it played over the speaker.

“You better start your day/ Hoda and Jenna, Hoda and Jenna/ It's the only way, Hoda and Jenna, Hoda and Jenna/ They make you feel like everything's OK and put a smile up on your face/ Let's celebrate — Hoda and Jenna.”

“Is that our new jingle?” Jenna asked, adding she planned to use it as her ringtone.

Hoda and Jenna look back at 5 years of fun

“When something works, it works, and time flies,” Hoda said during a taped interview on the fourth hour. “We blinked and it was five.”

“It’s just been the most fun five years of my life,” Jenna added.

It’s been an eventful five years on and off the screen for Hoda and Jenna, who both welcomed new babies within their first year of co-hosting the show.

Hoda shared the news she adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine, in April 2019. She is also mom to Haley Joy, 7.

After Hoda returned from maternity leave, Jenna announced the arrival of her third child, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, in August 2019. Jenna also shares two daughters, Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, with husband Henry Hager.

Hoda and Jenna looked back on some of their favorite co-hosting memories over the years.

Jenna said she would “never forget” the time in February 2020 when she surprised Hoda with one of her dream guests, Oprah Winfrey.

“Often we’re just pinching ourselves, going, 'Oh, my gosh, there’s so-and-so,'” Hoda said, looking back on the guests she and Jenna have had on the show over the years.

Hoda also said she has loved helping people on the show, including surprising students in need with college scholarships.

“Our show is a gift to us, so all we can do is keep giving it all away,” she said.

Hoda also looked back on the fun adventures she’s had with Jenna over the years, including taking a polar plunge into the freezing ocean in early 2022 — although Jenna still has some thoughts on Hoda’s attempt.

“Nobody can forget the polar plunge,” Jenna said. “When Hoda deceived me that one fateful January day.”

The co-hosts also looked back on the time they dropped a holiday single, “Carefree Christmas,” in 2023.

“We dropped ‘Carefree Christmas,’ and then we charted,” Jenna said.

“Two horrible singers had the moxie to do something,” Hoda chimed in. “Who cares if it bombs, but it’s a blast trying.”

The pair finished by reflecting on their close bond, which only continues to grow.

“Jenna has become my closest friend in adulthood that I didn’t know that I needed,” Hoda said, while Jenna described sitting next to Hoda every morning as “the best, best privilege.”

“I see Hoda and I sitting right there together for the next five years, growing together, learning together, doing more wild and fun things for the very first time together,” Jenna said.

“Girl, we just need to hold on to the toboggan and ride the train,” Hoda added. “Jenna Bush Hager, five more years. Oh, my God, I can picture it, and it’s going to be a fun ride.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com