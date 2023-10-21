‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast 30 Years Later: Where Are They Now? (Photos)

It’s been 30 years since Winifred Sanderson and her sisters put a spell on fans, and “Hocus Pocus” remains a Halloween classic. So, what are the witchy women up to these days? What about the kids they tormented? Well, at least when it comes to the latter, they aren’t kids anymore.

In fact, you can catch most of them at fan conventions across the country when they aren’t on-screen. Vinessa Shaw , Omri Katz , Thora Birch and Jason Marsden have reunited more than a few times at events in the last few years, as “Hocus Pocus” found its cult following later in its life cycle.

As for the Sanderson sisters, well, they’re obviously still hard at work in Hollywood too. In fact, they just reunited last year for “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+.

You can see what the ‘Hocus Pocus” cast looks like now in the photos below.

Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson)

Bette Midler was a bonafide legend even before starring in “Hocus Pocus,” and remains one today. After starring in “Hocus Pocus 2” last year, Midler most recently starred in “Sitting in Bars With Cake” on Prime Video.

Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson)

After returning for “Hocus Pocus 2,” Kathy Najimy hasn’t had many major projects come out. But, she is rumored to be on board for a threequel to “Hocus Pocus,” as well as “Sister Act,” which she originally starred in in 1992.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson)

Sarah Jessica Parker has more than just one beloved role in her catalogue, and is currently in the middle of reprising another. She returned as Carrie Bradshaw for “And Just Like That…” which got renewed for a third season in August.

Omri Katz (Max Dennison)

Of all the “Hocus Pocus” stars, Omri Katz is the only one who largely left Hollywood after starring in the film. Today, he runs a cannabis brand, but has noted that he’d be open to returning for future “Hocus Pocus” projects.

Vinessa Shaw (Allison)

Obviously, Shaw is best known for starring as Vinessa in “Hocus Pocus,” but she went on to star in much more. Most recently, she was in Apple TV+’s “Swagger.”

Thora Birch (Dani Dennison)

Thora Birch carved out a strong career for herself after “Hocus Pocus,” notably earning a BAFTA nomination for “American Beauty” in 1999 and a Golden Globe nomination for “Ghost World” in 2001. She also had a nine-episode arc as Gamma on “The Walking Dead.” She most recently starred in Lifetime’s “The Gabby Petito Story” as Nichole Schmidt, and also directed the film.

Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson)

Since his time as Billy Butcherson, Doug Jones has remained a prolific character and monster actor. Fans can next see him returning in the final season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which is set to premiere on Paramount+ in early 2024.

Jason Marsden (Thackery Binx)

Though Thackery Binx didn’t bear Jason Marsden’s face, he did score his voice. And today, Marsden is still a prolific voice actor, most recently working on “Transformers: Earthspark.” He is a staple at fan conventions, and admitted to TheWrap in 2022 that he was the one who roped his “Hocus Pocus” co-stars into attending some as well.

Sean Murray (Thackery Binx)

Yes, technically there were two actors who played Thackery Binx. While Jason Marsden handled the voice of the character, Sean Murray was originally cast in the role, and his face and body were used for the human version of Binx. Today of course, he’s more known for his role of Timothy McGee on “NCIS.”

