Hit horror movie Get Out to compete as a comedy at the Golden Globes

In a not-entirely out of character curveball, it sounds like the Golden Globes is to recognise Jordan Peele’s hit movie ‘Get Out’ not as a horror, which it is, but as a comedy (which it isn’t).

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the awards, has made the call, according to Kristopher Tapley, Variety magazine’s Awards Editor.

The HFPA met today to determine categories. “Get Out” seemed most in danger of being overruled, but while there was disagreement, it’s officially in comedy. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) November 14, 2017





To make it slightly weirder, that means that it’s also being considered as a musical, as the comedy category is technically the ‘Best Comedy or Musical’.

Though the movie does end up being pretty wacky in the final act, it’s a baffling move to call it a comedy, but not without precedent.

The awards ceremony has previously mixed up a number of mismatched movies to compete against each other.

Last year, soft-shoe musical ‘La La Land’ was up against hard-boiled profanity festival ‘Deadpool’, due to the associations odd category choices.

Ridley Scott’s ‘The Martian’ was also entered as a comedy, despite not being one, as were movies like ‘Birdman’, ‘Walk The Line’, ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ and ‘Her’, while ‘The Mask of Zorro’ was inexplicably nominated in 1999.

Whatever the eventuality, ‘Get Out’, celebrated for its satirical treatment of racial issues in middle class America, should grab its fair share of nominations during the forthcoming awards season.

It already racked up four nominations at the Gotham Awards, though in the past the Oscars has shied away from scary movies, the likes of ‘Psycho’, ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘The Shining’ all going home empty handed.

